Pongal 2023: Date, Significance And Everything Else You Need to Know About 4-Day Harvest Festival

Pongal is a festival that is generally observed with great fervour in South India, particularly in the province of Tamil Nadu.

Pongal 2023: Pongal is a celebration that is widely observed, particularly in Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. For the good production and yield of agriculture, people worship and give thanks to the Sun. The first day is designated for Bhogi, the second for Pongal, the third for Mattu Pongal, and the fourth for Kanum Pongal, according to the Pongal 2023 Date. It is customary for individuals to arrange a group dinner and eat together at night.

PONGAL 2023 DATE

Pongal is celebrated for four days straight starting in the middle of January of every year. The four-day celebration will be held from January 15 to January 18 and will be observed by a number of customs and ceremonies.

PONGAL 2023 SIGNIFICANCE

Pongal is a season of joy and gratitude for the bountiful harvests of the previous year. The gods are said to have awakened around this time after six months of sleep. The sun advances towards the north for six months following this celebration. Hinduism regards these six months as auspicious for all types of activity, and auspicious events are planned during this time.

PONGAL 2023 4-DAY GRAND CELEBRATION

Day 2: The primary festival day is known as Perum Pongal or Surya Pongal when Hindus worship the Sun God and his attendants Chaya and Samgnya. Additionally, today marks the start of the Tamil month of Tai. Folks use Kolams, decorations made of red clay and rice flour, to adorn their homes.

Day 4: Kanum Pongal, the festival's final day, is a holiday. People visit friends and family, exchange gifts, enjoy dancing and bull-taming competitions, and generally celebrate it.