Pradosh Vrat December 2021: On Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped. This occasion falls twice a year in the Hindu calendar on the trayodashi tithi of both Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha.

Significance of Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh fast is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This occasion falls twice a year in the Hindu calendar on the trayodashi tithi of both Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. People worship Lord Shiva wholeheartedly and offer kheer. On Paush Krishna Trayodashi, people will worship in the evening during Pradosh Kaal. One hour before the sunset is called Pradosh kaal. By keeping fast, a person will be blessed with happiness prosperity, and good fortune.

Pradosh Vrat Puja Date

People observe this fast for Lord Shiva. Pradosh vrat will be observed on 31st December.

Pradosh Vrat Puja Muhurat

Pradosh vrat will take place on Friday, 31st December. Shukra Pradosh fast will start from 10.39 AM and will end on Saturday 1 January 2022 at 07.17 AM. On Friday, 31 December, Pradosh Kaal puja will start at 05.47 pm to 08.28 pm.