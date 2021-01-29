To seek blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati people across India observe Pradosh Vrat or Pradosham. The thirteenth day of the Lunar fortnight is known as Trayodashi. Devotees on this day observe fast for Lord Shiva in order to seek his blessing and a puja is also performed during Pradosh Kaal i.e. half an hour before and after sunset.

There are two Pradosh days in a Hindu month one falling in shukla paksha (waxing moon) and other in krishna paksha (waning moon), as per mpanchang. Also Read - Makar Sankranti 2021 Date, Time of Puja, History And Significance of Festival as Per Hindu Calendar

Significance of Pradosh Vrat

This day is considered highly auspicious, it is believed that people who observe fast and pray to the god on this day can get free from all the sins and all their desires are fulfilled. This day is celebrated because on this day Lord Shiva drank the poison from a river to save the world. Also Read - No Firecrackers, No Sweets: Villagers of Gumatapura Celebrate Diwali In Unique Way

How to observe the Pradosh Vrat

If you wish to observe this fast, then you should be aware that there are two ways of fasting. You can either observe a 24-hour fast without sleeping in the night or you can fast from sunrise till sunset. You can also worship the Shivling and chant the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra 108 times, light a single diya. Also Read - Avoid Fasting: Doctor’s Advice to High-Risk COVID Candidates

Vrat Rules

Begin your day by bathing and observing a fast before the sunrise followed by worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Of all the Pradoshan’s Shani Pradosh and Soma Pradosh are considered to be important. When a Pradosham falls on a Monday, it is called Soma Pradosham, if it happens to be on a Tuesday, it is referred to as Bhauma Pradosham and the Saturday one is called Shani Pradosham, as per Zee News.

Pradosh Vrat February Date

Bhauma Pradosh Vrat is falling on February 9, 2021 (Tuesday)

Pradosh Vrat is falling on February 24,2021 (Wednesday)

Pradosh Vrat time

As per Drik Panchang, the puja must be performed between 06.07 pm to 08.42 pm for Bhauma Pradosh Vrat.

For Pradosh Vrat, one should perform the puja between 06.18 pm to 08.42 pm.