Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated every two years in India on January 9 to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the growth and development of our country. It is also known as the NRI day which commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa in 1915. On this celebratory day, the Central Government of India presents the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to those overseas Indians who made a significant contribution to the development of India.

The Pravasi Bhartiya Divas was observed for the first time in 2003. The concept of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) came in 2006 at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention held at Hyderabad on 9th January. It allowed people of Indian origin and their spouses who were living overseas to come to India and live and work here indefinitely. This year, the theme of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas is "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat". We will celebrate the day virtually in 2021 keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Online events and programs will be organised by the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

This will provide an important platform for NRIs and the Government of India to connect. Various awards will be given to selected overseas Indians to honour them for their contributions to different fields in India and outside too.