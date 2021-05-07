Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2021: Who doesn’t know or read about the Nobel laureate, prolific poet — Rabindranath Tagore. May 7 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. The writer of India’s national anthem “Jana Gana Mana“, Tagore is known as one of the greatest revolutionaries India has produced. Born on May 7, 1861, he is also known as Bard of Bengal, Gurudev, Kabiguru, and Biswakabi for his contribution to literature and poetry. Also Read - 'Faith is The Bird..': FM Nirmala Sitharaman Quotes Rabindranath Tagore During Budget 2021 Speech

Born to Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi, he is widely known for authoring Gitanjali which made way for him to become the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in literature. He was truly ahead of his time and is considered a cultural icon. He was even awarded a knighthood in 1915 by King George but renounced the title in 1919 after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The day is elaborately celebrated in Santiniketan in West Bengal, in the Visva Bharati University which was established by him.

This year marks the 160th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, here taking a look at some inspirational quotes by the great poet:

I have spent a fortune traveling to distant shores and looked at lofty mountains and boundless oceans, and yet I haven’t found time to take a few steps from my house to look at a single dewdrop on a single blade of grass. If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars. If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door or I’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present. The small wisdom is like water in a glass: clear, transparent, pure. The great wisdom is like the water in the sea: dark, mysterious, impenetrable. We read the world wrong and say that it deceives us. Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come. Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark. Gray hairs are signs of wisdom if you hold your tongue, speak and they are but hairs, as in the young. The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but that makes our life in harmony with all existence. That side of our existence whose direction is towards the infinite that seeks not wealth, but freedom and joy.

Rabindranath Tagore breathed his last on August 7, 1941.