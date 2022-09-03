Radha Ashtami 2022: Radha Ashtami, commonly referred to as Radha Jayanti, is a significant Hindu holiday that commemorates Shri Radha’s birth. Devotees worship Radha and celebrate the occasion with a lot of grandeur all around the nation. Radha Jayanti is observed on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, according to the Hindu calendar. It occurs on the fourth day of Ganesh Chaturthi, 15 days after the Hindu holiday of Janmashtami, which honours the birth of Lord Krishna.Also Read - Hindu Outfits Threaten Protest After Jaipur Man Barred From Entering Taj Mahal With Lord Krishna Idol

All of the Krishna temples offer unique prasads and pujas to commemorate the festival. The event is celebrated on a huge scale at Mathura, Radharani's birthplace as well as in ISKON temples throughout the country.

CHECK THE AUSPICIOUS DATE, TIME AND SIGNIFICANCE OF RADHA ASHTAMI 2022:

RADHA ASHTAMI 2022 AUSPICIOUS DATE:

Radha Ashtami will begin on September 3, 2022, at 12.25 PM, and end on September 4, 2022, at 10.40 AM. On September 4th, Radhashtami devotion and fasting will take place, according to Udayatithi.

RADHA ASHTAMI 2022 AUSPICIOUS TIME:

The auspicious time of worship would be September 4 from 4.36 AM to 5.02 AM. Radha Rani was born on Radhashtami, and to this day, she is worshipped by the legal system.

RADHA ASHTAMI 2022 SIGNIFICANCE:

Radharani’s avatar is thought to be the manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi, in Hindu mythology. In the little village of Mathura, Barsana, Sri Radha arrived on earth 5000 years ago. According to popular folklore, she is Vrashabhanu and Kirti’s adopted daughter.

On this specific day, Radharani is worshipped by her followers with great fervour and devotion. The day also honours Radha and Krishna’s selfless and wonderful love. Radha and Krishna’s love story is said to be the purest and most inspiring, and the two are frequently referred to as one soul.

RADHA ASHTAMI 2022 PUJA RITUALS: