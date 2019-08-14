Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is celebrated in Shravana month during full moon day or Purnima day. This year, Rakhi is celebrated on Thursday, August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. It is the day specially dedicated to brothers and sisters to take care of each other. Sisters tie a protection thread on brothers’ wrists and brothers promise to protect them. It’s a ceremony between the siblings shared by a special thread. Both of them plan surprises and gifts for each other to bring a big smile on each other’s faces.

Raksha Bandhan TikTok Videos: A List of Best Rakhi Songs to Make Clips With Your Siblings Read more

Raksha Bandhan is a Sanskrit word, where ‘Raksha’ means ‘Protection’ and ‘Bandhan’ means ‘to tie’, it basically means ‘to tie the knot of protection’. It is advisable to tie the sacred thread on the auspicious time. The best time to tie Rakhi is during Aparahan muhurat which is during the late afternoon. If Aparahna time is not available then Pradosh time is also suitable to perform rituals related to Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan date:

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 15, coinciding with India’s Independence Day.

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Muhurat Timings:

According to drikpanchang.com, Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time

05:54 am to 05:59 pm

Duration: 12 Hours 05 Mins

Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat

01:44 pm to 04:20 pm

Duration: 02 Hours 37 Mins

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra

Purnima Tithi Begins – 03:45 PM on Aug 14, 2019

Purnima Tithi Ends – 05:59 PM on Aug 15, 2019

Raksha Bandhan Mantra

On the day of Rakhi, families get together, married women visit their parent’s house to tie a thread to their brothers. It is a day to arrange a lavish feast for brothers and sisters with finger-licking dishes. Sweets like barfi, kheer, halwa, laddoos are prepared at home.