India has many festivals that celebrate everything in life, and one such festival that is coming up is Raksha Bandhan. The day is marked in Nepal and by Hindus in other parts of the world too, and it is about the bond that a sister and a brother share. This year the ceremony will be held on August 3, but could be a little subdued due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Punjab Govt Allows Sweet Shop to Open on August 2 For Raksha Bandhan With Strict Guidelines

Raksha Bandhan, a Sanskrit term that literally means “bond of protection”, is usually observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravan, which typically falls in August. On this day, women and girls of all ages tie a talisman, known as a rakhi, around the wrists of their brothers, which symbolically stands for protecting them. The men and boys in return gift their sisters things like money, clothes, sweets, etc. Also Read - Maharashtra Makes Eco-Friendly Rakhis With Cow Dung From Gaushala This Raksha Bandhan

Apart from that, many share messages on social media and send greetings, like the ones below, to one another as they celebrate the day. Also Read - Vocal For Local: Indore Women to Send Handmade Rakhis to PM Modi, Amit Shah & Indian Army on Raksha Bandhan

Quotes:

1. My brother you may not always be at my side but you are always in my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan

2. Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet. (Vietnamese Proverb)

3. Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply. (Jane Austen)

4. Being a sister is to love your brother, even if he does not want it or love you in return. (Unknown)

Greetings:

1. A sister like you is worth more than any friend or relative. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

2. I feel proud to have a sister like you. Be the same strong-minded girl always! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

3. It is the promise of your brother that no matter what, I will always support and love you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

4. Happy Raksha Bandhan! My dear brother, you are the reason for my smile. I thank the universe for choosing me as your sister.

5. Brother, without you my life would be incomplete. May God shower His blessings on you always. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

6. If there is one person I can always rely on, it is you brother. May God protect you forever. Happy Raksha Bandhan!