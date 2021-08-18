Raksha Bandhan 2021: Raksha Bandhan celebrates the purity and sanctity of the bond that exists between siblings. Raksha means safety and Bandhan means bond. This festival is celebrated between siblings for their undying support and a vow of protection of each other under any dire circumstance. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 22nd August which falls on Sunday.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2021: Rakhi Shops in Hyderabad Offer 50 Percent Discount to COVID Vaccinated People

This festival is full of joy, merriment, exchange of gifts and sweets. Like all other festivals, even Raksha Bandhan has a deeply traditional and cultural significance.

History of Raksha Bandhan 2021

According to Hindu mythology, during the time of Mahabharat, Lord Krishna had accidentally cut his finger on his sudarshan chakra. Princess Draupadi tore a piece of cloth from her saree and tied it around his figure to prevent the overflowing of blood. Lord Krishna was swamped with this kind gesture and considered that as a sacred thread. From that day, he vowed to protect Draupadi at any cost.

In Mahabharat when the Kauravas tried to shame and belittle her, keeping his vow in mind, Lord Krishna appeared and protected her from the embarrassment and humiliation while nobody there helped her.

Significance of Raksha Bandhan 2021

According to Hindu norms, a sister applies tilak on her brother’s forehead and ties a rakhi around his wrist, praying for a happy and healthy life. In return, the brother gifts her with something that she likes or gives cash as a token of appreciation and love. This festival has become more of a playful exchange of gifts and understanding. This is more spirited and lightheaded filled with witty banters exchanged between siblings, friends and families. With changing times, tying rakhi is just not limited to brother-sister. People who feel safe and protected are celebrating Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhi to their elder sisters or friends or distant relatives too. The feeling of Raksha Bandhan has always been about feeling safe and protected.

Date of Raksha Bandhan 2021

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in the month of Shravana during a full moon day or Purnima, as per the Hindu Panchang (calendar). The auspicious timing for tying rakhi is between 06.15 AM to 05.31 PM on the same date. The best time to tie rakhi is during Aparahna or late afternoon.

