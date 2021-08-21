Raksha Bandhan 2021: Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating love, care, and protectiveness that exists between siblings and people. Raksha means protection and Bandhan means bond. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 21st August which falls on a Sunday.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Shares Heart-warming Note For Brother Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2021

This festival involves a lot of laughter and merriments. A lot of gifts, sweets, and joy are exchanged between families and people. This festival truly celebrates a pure, care and affectionate relationship that exists between siblings.

Owing to the covid-19 pandemic, many cannot make it over to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their families. But fret not, we have you covered. We have a list of wishes and greetings that you can send to your loved ones and convey your feelings.

I always pray for your good health and peace. Wish I got the chance to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with you, sister. Happy Rakhi!

This Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God that, may our bond of love continue to grow stronger with each passing year. Happy Rakhi!

On this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I hope you do well in your life and get whatever you desire

We have giggled and fought and we have shared an equal amount of happiness and sorrows too. Hope we continue doing till eternity. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I still remember the time we spent in our childhood and this brother-sister bond is truly amazing! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

May all your dreams come true and you gleam in bliss along with good health and prosperity. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Our togetherness is bonded with an invisible thread of love. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

You have always been my biggest cheerleader. You held me high when I felt low. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my favourite and forever protector!

You are my constant friend who never left my side and always travelled with me through roads and made the journey wonderful. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I promise you that I will never leave your side, no matter what and will always be there to support you. My forever well-wisher, Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Here’s wishing you a very joyous Raksha Bandhan!