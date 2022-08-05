Raksha Bandhan is a festival that all brothers and sisters look forward to. It is a symbol of sister and brother’s undying love and devotion to one another. On this day, sisters tie rakhi around their brothers’ wrists, wishing him a long life and promising to protect him. It is also said and believed that tying a rakhi obligates the brother to honor his religion and a duty to protect his sister. This auspicious festival honouring the heartfelt bond of siblings is also one of the most effective ways to bring family and relatives together under one roof.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: When is Raksha Bandhan? Is It on August 11th or 12th? Details Inside

Without pooja thali, raksha bandhan feels incomplete. This year, we will tell you how to make your pooja thali extraordinary special. Read on to know!

5 Pooja Items To Include While Decorating Rakhi Thali This Year

Tilak: Tilak is one of the first and most important ingredients in a Rakhi thali. Tilak is a symbol of the Goddess Lakshmi. Applying the auspicious tilak on brother's forehead ensures good wealth and prosperity for him in the long run.

Sandalwood: By applying sandalwood on brother’s forehead, the sister secures blessings of Lord Vishnu and Ganesha. Also, this protect brothers from any source of negativity and wrong directions

Akshata: Akshata plays important role in Hindi Puja as it attract the vibrations of Goddess Durga, Lord Ganesha, Sri Ram and Lord Shiva. Also, it is usually mixed with KumKum and colour powders and then used in Rakhi Puja.

Rakhi: Keep the rakhi plate in the place of worship or temple, and first, offer rakhi to Bal Gopal or your Ishta Devta. Rakhi signifies the eternal bond of love and care between sister and brother.

Diyas: Make diyas a part of your Rakhi plate. Lighting diyas brings positivity and indicates new moments and happy beginnings. Aarti is traditionally performed in any relegious work. Before tiying Rakhi to your brother, make sure you perform aarti for symbolizing good luck and knowledge.