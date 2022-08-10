Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rakhi is a festival which celebrates the unconditional love and affection of siblings. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread on their brother’s wrists and pray for their healthy and long life and in return, the brothers pledge to protect their sisters. According to Hindu beliefs, you must tie rakhi at an auspicious time as it has a lot of importance and brings prosperity. On this day, you should not tie a rakhi during Bhadra Kaal. Know why you should not tie rakhi during Bhadra Kaal.Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Vs Raksha Bandhan At Box Office: Aamir Khan Urges Fans To Watch Akshay Kumar's Film

Why You Should Not Tie Rakhi During Bhadra Kaal?

As per Religious beliefs, it is not auspicious to tie a rakhi during Bhadra Kaal. It is said that Raavan’s sister once tied the rakhi during Bhadra Kaal because of which he had to pay a big prize. Raavan’s Lanka was destroyed, and it is said that from the period no one ties the rakhi during Bhadra Kaal. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: When Should You Celebrate Rakhi? Know Shubh Muhurat And Tithi

Raksha Bandhan Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to Hindu Panchang, Rakhi is on August 11. However, it can be celebrated on two dates – August 11 and 12. It is celebrated on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month which is also known as Shravan Poornima. The full moon date of Shukla paksha will begin at 10.38 am on August 11 and it will last till 7.05 am on August 12. On 11th August, from 11.37 am to 12 noon there is Abhijit Muhurta after this 02.14 pm to 3 pm there will be Vijaya muhurta. During this period, you can tie the rakhi. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Indian Railways To Ply 6 Special Trains. Check Full List Here

Auspicious time to tie rakhi

According to panchang, there will be Bhadra Kaal during Raksha Bandhan. Bhadra Kaal will begin in the evening from 5.17 pm till 6.18 pm. After this, you can tie the rakhi between 6.18 pm to 8 pm.