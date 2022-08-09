Raksha Bandhan 2022: Raksha Bandhan is the festival for siblings to celebrate the bond between sisters and brothers. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on two days i.e. August 11 and August 12. In Gujarat, Rakhi will be celebrated with the same zeal on these two dates. However, there is a big confusion related to the timings. Here, we have shared the puja muhurat of Raksha Bandhan in Gujarat.Also Read - This Raksha Bandhan, Look Insta-Worthy With These Makeup Tips by Shahnaz Husain

Drik Panchang states that muhurat on August 11, 2022 would remain till the first half of Purnima. It would end at 8:51 pm on 11th August. According to scriptures, one should not tie Rakhi during Bhadra (night) because it is believed to be a malicious time wherein no auspicious work should be done. So, people can tie Rakhi after 8:51 pm on 11th August and till 12th August during the Purnima tithi, i.e., up to 7:16 am.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 date 11th August 2022 Rakhi Purnima starts from 11th August 2022, 10.38 AM Rakhi Purnima ends 12th August 2022, 07:05 AM Raksha Bandhan 2022 muhurat time 08:51 PM to 09:13 PM Duration for Rakhi Tying 22 Minutes

