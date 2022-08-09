Raksha Bandhan 2022: The festival of Rakhi is around the corner, this day is dedicated to the pious bond between a brother and a sister. Raksha means safety and Bandhan means bond. This festival is celebrated in the shravan or sawan month during full moon day or Purnima day. On this auspicious day, the sister applies tilak to the brother’s forehead and ties a sacred thread on their wrist and prays for their long and healthy life. In return, the brother offers gifts and promise to protect their sisters throughout their life.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: This Surat Shop is Selling India's Most Expensive Rakhi | Check Its Jaw-Dropping Price

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date

This year, Raksha Bandhan will fall on August 11. According to Drik Panchang, Shravan Purnima will be observed on August 11 and the Purnima will start at 10.38 am and end at 7.05 am on August 12. The website says that because of Bhadra and mythological beliefs it is not the right time to tie the rakhi. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Recipes: Ditch Sugar and Replace it With These 3 Natural and Healthy Sweeteners

The website states, “The best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna which is late afternoon according to the Hindu division of the day. If Aparahna time is not available then Pradosh time is also suitable to perform rituals related to Raksha Bandhan.” Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date, Timings, Puja Muhurat in Gujarat

Raksha Bandhan rituals should not be done during Bhadra. Bhadra is the malicious time which should be avoided for all auspicious work. Most Hindu religious texts, including Vratraj, advise avoiding Bhadra time to tie Rakhi during the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 History

According to Hindu mythology, during the time of Mahabharat, Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger on his Sudarshan chakra. Princess Draupadi tore a piece of cloth from her saree and tied it around his figure to prevent the overflowing of blood. Lord Krishna was swamped with this kind gesture and considered that a sacred thread.

From that day, he vowed to protect Draupadi at any cost.

In Mahabharat when the Kauravas tried to shame and belittle her, keeping his vow in mind, Lord Krishna appeared and protected her from the embarrassment and humiliation while nobody there helped her.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Significance

According to Hindu norms, a sister applies tilak on her brother’s forehead and ties a rakhi around his wrist, praying for a happy and healthy life. In return, the brother gifts her with something that she likes or gives cash as a token of appreciation and love. This festival has become more of a playful exchange of gifts and understanding. This is more spirited and lightheaded filled with witty banters exchanged between siblings, friends and families. With changing times, tying rakhi is just not limited to brother-sister. People who feel safe and protected are celebrating Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhi to their elder sisters or friends or distant relatives too. The feeling of Raksha Bandhan has always been about feeling safe and protected.