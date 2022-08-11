On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a rakhi on their brother’s wrist every year to symbolize the bond they share. This day, sisters pray for the long life of their brothers and in exchange, the brothers promise to protect them for the rest of their lives. Raksha Bandhan occurs in the month of Shravan on the Purnima tithi of Shukla Paksha. According to religious belief, tying rakhi at an auspicious time is very important and brings prosperity.Also Read - Randeep Hooda Shares Picture With Sarabjit's Sister on First Raksha Bandhan Post Her Demise: 'When One Leaves You

There had been a lot of discussion about the shubh muhurat for Raksha Bandhan. Many people celebrated Raksha Bandhan today, that is on August 11, while others will celebrate it tomorrow that is Auguts 12 as per their belief.

So, if you are someone who is going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan tomorrow with your family, then see what is the right time for celebrating this auspicious occasion.

Raksha Bandhan Muhrat on 12th August

Sawan month’s full moon began at 10:39 a.m. on August 11 and will end at 7.05 a.m. on August 12. In such a case, the Rakhi festival will be held on August 11. However, Bhadra Kaal will begin in the morning and end at 8.51 p.m. on this day. Rakhi can technically be tied after that, which is why many people celebrate on August 12. This is because it is believed in Hinduism that no auspicious work is done after sunset. As a result, many sisters will not prefer to tie rakhi on August 11th. So many people will rejoice on December 12. But keep in mind that you must tie the rakhi on your brother’s wrist by 7.05 a.m.

Raksha Bandhan falls on the full moon day of the Sawan month. Rakhi falls on August 11 this year, according to the Hindu calendar. However, due to the presence of the Bhadra period on this day – an inauspicious time – some people have chosen to celebrate Rakhi on August 12.