One of the most loved festivals in India, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm. The festival symbolizes the love between siblings, this day celebrates the purity and sanctity of the bond that exists between siblings. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on their brother’s wrists, wishing for long and prosperous life. Raksha means safety and Bandhan means bond. This festival is full of joy, merriment, exchange of gifts, and sweets.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Movie Premiere: Celebrities Give A Thumbs Up to the Film, Say 'A Must Watch' - Watch Video

Like all other festivals, even Raksha Bandhan has a deeply traditional and cultural significance On this day, sisters pray for the long life of their brothers by tying a rakhi around their wrists. In exchange, the brothers promise to protect their sisters for the rest of their lives. During Raksha Bandhan, prayers are offered to god, and then sisters pray for the well-being and long life of their brothers. Also Read - PM Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Daughters of Drivers & Sweepers Working at PMO | Watch

However, there are few simple remedies or upay per hindu traditions, that sisters sould perform for brothers well-being, health and prosperity. Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin has suggested astrological remedies that sisters should keep in mind before tying rakhi to their brothers. Also Read - This Raksha Bandhan, Gift Your Sister Financial Freedom; Here Are Some Tips That You Can Consider