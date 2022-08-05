Raksha Bandhan 2022: One of the most loved festivals in India, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm. The festival symbolises the love between siblings, this day celebrates the purity and sanctity of the bond that exists between siblings. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on their brother’s wrists, wishing for long and prosperous life. Raksha means safety and Bandhan means bond. The festival will be celebrated next week.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Breaks Down on TV Show After Kid Sings 'Ek Hazaaron Me Meri Behna...' - Watch Viral Video

This festival is full of joy, merriment, exchange of gifts, and sweets. Like all other festivals, even Raksha Bandhan has a deeply traditional and cultural significance. This day also marks an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. Although, this year people are confused about the day and the auspicious time to celebrate Rakhi. This festival falls on the full moon day of Shravan. Also Read - Top 10 Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sister | Rakhi Gift Ideas

When is Raksha Bandhan?

Many people are claiming that Raksha Bandhan is on August 11, while others are saying that it is on August 12. But when exactly is Raksha Bandhan? Many people say that because on August 12 it is Purnima tithi, with Bhadra. What does the Panchang say? Also Read - Viral Video: Agra Shop Sells Ghevar Made With Gold For Raksha Bandhan, Priced At Rs 25,000/kg | Watch

According to Drik Panchang, Shravan Purnima will be observed on August 11 and the Purnima will start at 10.38 am and end at 7.05 am on August 12. The website says that because of Bhadra and mythological beliefs it is not the right time to tie the rakhi.

The website states, “The best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna which is late afternoon according to the Hindu division of the day. If Aparahna time is not available then Pradosh time is also suitable to perform rituals related to Raksha Bandhan.”

Raksha Bandhan rituals should not be done during Bhadra. Bhadra is the malicious time which should be avoided for all auspicious work. Most Hindu religious texts, including Vratraj, advise avoiding Bhadra time to tie Rakhi during the Raksha Bandhan festival.

It should be noted that Bhadra prevails during the first half of Purnima Tithi. Hence one should wait for Bhadra to get over before starting any auspicious work.

Raksha Bandhan Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Pradosh timings are from 8:51 pm to 9:13 pm on 11th August.