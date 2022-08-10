The festival of Raksha Bandhan is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals. The day is dedicated to the brother and sister bond and this day celebrated the affection and respect between the siblings. This festival is also known as Rakhi, and this Hindu festival is celebrated with a lot of love and enthusiasm. Raksha Bandhan falls on Purnima tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. According to religious belief, you must tie rakhi at an auspicious time as it has a lot of importance and brings prosperity.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Indian Railways To Ply 6 Special Trains. Check Full List Here

When is Raksha Bandhan 2022?

There is a lot of chatter going on about the shubh muhurat to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Many people are claiming that Raksha Bandhan is on August 11, while others are saying that it is on August 12. But when exactly is Raksha Bandhan? Many people say that because on August 12 it is Purnima tithi, with Bhadra. What does the Panchang say?

According to Drik Panchang, Shravan Purnima will be observed on August 11 and the Purnima will start at 10.38 am and end at 7.05 am on August 12. The website says that because of Bhadra and mythological beliefs it is not the right time to tie the rakhi.

The website states, "The best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna which is late afternoon according to the Hindu division of the day. If Aparahna time is not available then Pradosh time is also suitable to perform rituals related to Raksha Bandhan."

Raksha Bandhan rituals should not be done during Bhadra. Bhadra is the malicious time which should be avoided for all auspicious work. Most Hindu religious texts, including Vratraj, advise avoiding Bhadra time to tie Rakhi during the Raksha Bandhan festival.

It should be noted that Bhadra prevails during the first half of Purnima Tithi. Hence one should wait for Bhadra to get over before starting any auspicious work.

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Pradosh timings are from 8:51 pm to 9:13 pm on 11th August.