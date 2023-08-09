Home

Shahnaz Husain to Mark Her Presence at Rakhi Edit 2023 at DSOI, Dhaula Kuan

New Age Mompreneurs (NAM), a community platform for mompreneurs to network, promote, and grow their businesses, is hosting Rakhi Edit 2023 in Delhi on August 11. Check the deets inside.

NewAgeMompreneurs (NAM), a community established to facilitate support to homegrown mom-led entrepreneurs and help them grow their enterprises from hyperlocal to local to global, is organising a ‘Rakhi Edit 2023’ on August 11, 2023 at DSOI, Dhaula Kuan Club from 10 am to 7:30 pm. The event will be honored with the presence of Shahnaz Husain.

It is an annual grand event for the community and general people to walk in and start enjoying the festive season in Delhi-NCR. The event will showcase mom and women-led brands their work and products. This is the 4th season of the ‘Rakhi Edit’ event that is expected to see a footfall of more than 1000+ people with a presence of 82 stalls.

Some of the popular categories of stalls will include apparel, fashion wear and lifestyle accessories. jewelry, food & bakery, handmade products, kids products, rakhi & gifting, kids toys, home decor, wellness and skincare products and much more. Not only that, these products will be available at a pocket-friendly price to the visitor to have an enriching shopping experience and there will be an enticing goody bag awaiting visitors for early registrations.

The founder, Ankita Gupta is sensitive to everyday challenges that moms face and hence there will be a small soft play area for kids between 0-6 years where they can rejoice safely when their moms are busy networking, shopping or displaying their stalls.

The community this year had targeted to invite and collaborate with many corporate houses and HR heads to entice them with the products and services that moms and women-led brands offer and hence it is providing a platform to all the members to associate with corporates’ and tie knots for future business enquiries.

After the tremendous success of the previous three seasons, the fourth season of Rakhi Edit 2023 is expected to bring more strength and network to mom enterprises and leave us all awestruck with their beautiful creations made with love and passion.

