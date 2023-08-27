Home

Raksha Bandhan Dos And Don’ts: 7 Things to Keep in Mind Before Tying The Holy Thread

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Here are some of the Dos and Don'ts that you must follow on auspicious occasion which brings positivity and prosperity into the relationship of brother and sister.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Dos And Don’ts: Raksha Bandhan is a special day when sisters show their love and care for their brothers. Raksha Bandhan will fall on August 30, this year. It is celebrated on the day of Shravan Purnima. On this day, sisters fast until they tie a sacred thread called Rakhi around their brother’s wrists. By doing this, sisters wish for their brothers’ happiness and success in life. However, tying the Rakhi is more than just a simple act – it involves meaningful rituals that make the bond between siblings stronger. The Rakhi is a symbol of protection and safety. This combination of traditions makes Raksha Bandhan a joyful and dynamic festival, eagerly anticipated by both sisters and brothers alike.

RAKSHAN BANDHAN 2023 DOS AND DON’TS –

7 Things You Must Follow on Raksha Bandhan

Cover Heads During Rituals: Both brothers and sisters should cover their heads with a handkerchief, chunni, scarf, or similar cloth while performing the Raksha Bandhan rituals. This act of covering the head signifies respect and devotion during the ceremony. However, Covering the head is an age-old custom that is believed to create a sacred environment, symbolizing humility and respect towards the tradition. Tie Rakhi on the Right Wrist: Sisters should tie the Rakhi thread on the right wrist of their brothers. This is considered auspicious and symbolizes protection and blessings for the brother. In Hindu tradition, the right side of the body is associated with strength and dexterity, making it a fitting choice for tying the Rakhi which signifies a brother’s strength and protection. Face East or North Direction: Brothers should face the east or north direction while participating in the Raksha Bandhan rituals. Avoid facing the south direction, as it is believed to have negative connotations. Facing the east welcomes the sunrise and new beginnings, while the north direction is believed to be the abode of deities, enhancing the auspiciousness of the ceremony. Prepare Puja Thali: Before tying the Rakhi, a puja thali is prepared with essential items such as akshat, roli, Chandan, sweets, rakhis, a diya, and a kalash. These items are used to perform the rituals and invoke blessings. This thali holds the items required for performing the customs and seeking blessings for brothers’ long and happy lives. Cover Heads During Tying Rakhi: Both siblings, during the actual tying of the Rakhi, should continue to cover their heads with a handkerchief, dupatta, or similar cloth. This signifies reverence and a sacred connection during the symbolic act of tying the Rakhi. Covering the head adds a sense of sanctity to the ceremony, reminding us of the spiritual and emotional significance of the Raksha Bandhan tradition. Rakhis With Auspicious Marks: Select Rakhis that feature auspicious symbols like the swastika or Om. These symbols hold spiritual significance and add a sense of positivity and auspiciousness to the ritual. A Rakhi adorned with sacred symbols infuses the relationship with promising vibes fostering a connection that goes beyond the thread. Tie Rakhi on Shubh Muhurat: Plan the Raksha Bandhan ritual during the Aparanha muhurat, which is the late afternoon period. This time is considered favourable and enhances the spiritual and auspicious aspects of the ceremony. The Rakhi ceremony also aligns with the energy flow for the day and enhances the bond between siblings.

6 Things You Should Never Do on Raksha Bandhan

Don’t Break The Rakhi Before Tying: It’s important not to break the Rakhi thread before tying it. This is because the Rakhi is a sacred symbol of the bond between siblings. Breaking it prematurely might be seen as disrespectful to the tradition and the sentiment behind it. Breaking the Rakhi thread prematurely can diminish the symbolic significance it holds in the bond between siblings. Respect Rakhi Rituals & Tradition: Rakhi rituals are meaningful and should be treated with respect. Following the traditions helps maintain the significance of the festival and the emotional connection between brothers and sisters. Embracing the rituals demonstrates reverence for the cultural heritage and strengthens the emotional ties shared by brothers and sisters. Avoid Giving Sharp Objects as Gifts: Brothers should refrain from giving sharp objects as gifts to their sisters. This precaution is taken to ensure the safety and well-being of sisters, as sharp objects can symbolize potential harm or danger. Choosing thoughtful gifts that promote safety and affection ensures the gesture aligns with the festival’s spirit of care and protection. Avoid Tying Rakhi in Bhadra & Raahu Kaal: Bhadra Kaal and Raahu Kaal are considered inauspicious times in Hindu astrology. Tying a Rakhi during these periods is avoided to prevent any negative consequences or energies affecting the bond between siblings. Avoid Disputes & Quarrels: Raksha Bandhan is a day of love and bonding. Engaging in arguments or disputes goes against the spirit of the festival. It’s a time to show affection and strengthen relationships, so quarrelling or abusing others should be avoided. Maintaining harmony on Raksha Bandhan highlights the significance of nurturing love and understanding in sibling relationships. Avoid Tying Rakhi on Left Wrist: Tying the Rakhi on the left wrist is considered inauspicious in some traditions. The right wrist is generally preferred, as it is believed to have a positive and auspicious significance.

