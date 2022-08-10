Raksha Bandhan Shayari in English For Brother And Sister: The festival Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated across India on August 11. The festival signifies the bond between a brother and a sister. The festival has found its root in the Hindu culture but it is not limited to any caste or religion. On this day, a sister ties a sacred thread on the wrist of her brother, as a sign of love and respect. The brother, in lieu, gives a promise of eternal care and protection. Raksha Bandhan festival falls on the full moon day in the Shravan month. People all around the globe celebrate the festival of thread with a lot of happiness, gifts and pampering from their brothers.Also Read - Widows Living in Vrindavan Ashram Send Over 500 Rakhis & 75 Tricolours to PM Modi

On this day, send these couplets to your sibling to celebrate the bond:

“A sister is someone who knows you inside out,

Someone you can tell your secrets to,

Someone who understands you better than anyone else,

That’s the kind of sister I have in you.”

Someone you can tell your secrets to, Someone who understands you better than anyone else, That’s the kind of sister I have in you.” “I may not always be there for you,

But I know I can always count on you,

You’re my sister and my best friend,

And I know our bond will never end.”

But I know I can always count on you, You’re my sister and my best friend, And I know our bond will never end.” “Sisters are different flowers from the same garden,

Each with its own unique beauty,

But they all share the same sun and rain,

And that’s what makes them special.”

Each with its own unique beauty, But they all share the same sun and rain, And that’s what makes them special.” “You and I are brother and sister forever. Always remember that if you fall, I will pick you up. As soon as I finish laughing.”

“Bhai ki nazron mn apni behan sey zyada

Khusboorat koyi aur ladki nai hotee”

Khusboorat koyi aur ladki nai hotee” “What brothers say to tease their sisters has nothing to do with what they really think of them. – Esther M. Friesner”

“Jab mere pas meri fikar karne wala bhai hai, To main dunya walo se kyun daru?”

“Aik main cute aur aik mera bhai cute Baki sari dunya jin bhoot”

“What sets sisters apart from brothers and also from friends is a very intimate meshing of heart, soul and the mystical cords of memory.” -Carol Saline”

“Bhai jitna bhi tang kar le behno ko, Magar behno ki jaan hote hain..”

“Bhai larta hai jagarta hai

Behan k baal khench ke

Bhagta hai magar usi behan

Ke kahin jane pe ussy

Behad yaad karta hai..!!”

Wishing our readers a happy Raksha Bandhan Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Time to Tie Rakhi After Bhadrakaal