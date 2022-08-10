Raksha Bandhan Shayari in English For Brother And Sister: The festival Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated across India on August 11. The festival signifies the bond between a brother and a sister. The festival has found its root in the Hindu culture but it is not limited to any caste or religion. On this day, a sister ties a sacred thread on the wrist of her brother, as a sign of love and respect. The brother, in lieu, gives a promise of eternal care and protection. Raksha Bandhan festival falls on the full moon day in the Shravan month. People all around the globe celebrate the festival of thread with a lot of happiness, gifts and pampering from their brothers.Also Read - Widows Living in Vrindavan Ashram Send Over 500 Rakhis & 75 Tricolours to PM Modi
On this day, send these couplets to your sibling to celebrate the bond:
- “A sister is someone who knows you inside out,
Someone you can tell your secrets to,
Someone who understands you better than anyone else,
That’s the kind of sister I have in you.”
- “I may not always be there for you,
But I know I can always count on you,
You’re my sister and my best friend,
And I know our bond will never end.”
- “Sisters are different flowers from the same garden,
Each with its own unique beauty,
But they all share the same sun and rain,
And that’s what makes them special.”
- “You and I are brother and sister forever. Always remember that if you fall, I will pick you up. As soon as I finish laughing.”
- “Bhai ki nazron mn apni behan sey zyada
Khusboorat koyi aur ladki nai hotee”
- “What brothers say to tease their sisters has nothing to do with what they really think of them. – Esther M. Friesner”
- “Jab mere pas meri fikar karne wala bhai hai, To main dunya walo se kyun daru?”
- “Aik main cute aur aik mera bhai cute Baki sari dunya jin bhoot”
- “What sets sisters apart from brothers and also from friends is a very intimate meshing of heart, soul and the mystical cords of memory.” -Carol Saline”
- “Bhai jitna bhi tang kar le behno ko, Magar behno ki jaan hote hain..”
- “Bhai larta hai jagarta hai
Behan k baal khench ke
Bhagta hai magar usi behan
Ke kahin jane pe ussy
Behad yaad karta hai..!!”
Wishing our readers a happy Raksha Bandhan Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Time to Tie Rakhi After Bhadrakaal Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: When Should You Celebrate Rakhi? Know Shubh Muhurat And Tithi