Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Know All About This Ritual, Mahurat, Aarti Timings And Full Schedule

Today is the day of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha and ahead of the grand ceremony, know all about this ritual, the mahurat, timings of the aarti and the complete schedule for today..

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

New Delhi: The day which everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived and as January 22 has dawned, the excitement of the people has gone up by manifold times. Today is the day when the grand and majestic Ayodhya Ram Mandir will open its gates for the world after the much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other important dignitaries of the country. A few hours before the Consecration, read in detail, the essence and significance of this ritual, the mahurat, timings of the aarti and the complete schedule for today, January 22, 2024. Also know how can devotees book their passes to visit the Ayodhya Ram Mandir after the Pran Pratishtha is over..

What Is Pran Pratishtha?

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, also known as the Consecration Ceremony, read all about the significance and essence of this ritual. This phrase, ‘Pran Pratishtha’ means ‘giving life’ and is used in a religious context when an idol of God is installed at a place of worship by Hindu devotees. This ceremony is significant because it transforms the idol into ‘God’ or deity after a series of rituals which have been written in the Vedas and Puranas.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Rituals

The first ritual of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is the ‘Shobha Yatra’ during which the idol is taken around the complex of the temple in a procession; with this ‘yatra’ the devotion of the people is transferred into the statue, infusing the structure with divinity. The idol is then brought back to its place in the temple after which the consecration rituals begin. The next step is ‘adhivaas’ during which the idol is submerged into water, grain and other such materials so that it can ‘heal of all the injuries’ it got from the sculptor’s tools; through the ‘adhivaas’, the idol’s stone quality is also checked.

After the Shobha Yatra and Adhivaas, the idol is bathed and then, the ‘Abhishek’ is done with water, panchamrit and sugarcane juice; this bath awakens the idol after a series of matras and then ‘anjan’ is put around the eyes of the deity by a old needle. Here’s how an idol is transformed into God, who will be worshipped by all for the years to come.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Mahurat, Aarti Timings

