Ram Navami 2021: India will celebrate Rama Navami on April 21, 2021. It is an important festival in the Hindu calendar and is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm across India. The day falls on the ninth day in the month of Chaitra, which also marks the end of Navratri. On this day, Lord Rama was born in the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar to Queen Kaushalya, King Dasharatha's first wife. The Prince of Ayodhya, who was married to Devi Sita, is worshipped by millions across the globe. Thus, Ram Navami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Rama.

On Ram Navami, devotees across India observe a day-long fast and break it only after offering puja to Lord Rama. People who fast during Navratri also break their fast after worshipping the god. Devotees also hold 'kanjak puja' in parts of North India to mark the celebrations. Some devotees mark the event by taking miniature statues of the infant Rama, washing it and clothing it, then placing it in a cradle.

As per traditions, nine young girls, who haven't hit puberty, are invited and the devotees worship them and treat them with authentic dishes including poori, chana and halwa or fruits.

Ram Navmi 2021 Muhurat:

According to drikpanchang.com, the auspicious time for puja during the Rama Navami festival are as follows:

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat is from 11:02 to 13:38. (Duration: 02 hours 36 mins)

Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment is 12:20.

Navami Tithi begins at 00:43 on Apr 21, 2021, and ends at 00:35 on Apr 22, 2021.

Make Ram Navami special for your near and dear ones by sending them these greetings, wishes, quotes, SMS:

-This Ram Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his blessings. Here’s wishing you and your family on this auspicious day.

-Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai, Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein.

-May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

-May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Ram Navami.

-Rama for you should mean the path he trod, the ideal he left aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless.

-On this holy occasion of Rama Navami, I am wishing that blessings of Shri Rama be with you. Your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.

-May the glimmer of diyas and the echo of the chants fill your life with happiness and contentment.