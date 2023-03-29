Home

Prepare these five delectable prasad food items for kanjaks on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami to make the event more special

Ram Navami 2023: Ram Navami is extensively observed in India with lavish celebrations. Hindus all across the world also commemorate it with a great deal of dedication and zeal. Lord Ram’s followers adore the deity by offering prayers and engaging in various rituals on this auspicious day. Food is one of the most important components of any festival which is why the devotees create special prasad for Lord Ram. Several homes in North India follow the Kanjak ceremony as part of the festivities, which emphasizes honouring young girls as the representation of the divine feminine.

The ceremony includes preparing and giving prasad to the Kanjaks, usually consisting of kala chana, puri, and halwa. To spice up and add diversity to your Kanjak celebrations, you can make a number of other prasad foods.

1. Kala Chana

Take a cup of soaked black chana, keep it overnight and then boil it. Preheat a pan, add oil, followed by cumin seeds and saute it. Add green chills and other spices like coriander powder, and turmeric powder. Add cooked chana and its water. Add red chilli powder, garam masala and mango powder. Cook for two minutes and freshly chopped coriander leaves.

2. Halwa

Preheat a pan, add butter and melt it. Add semolina and roast on a medium flame until the colour changes to brown. Roast chopped cashew nuts with semolina. Add raisins and water followed by sugar. Cook on a low flame until the semolina expands. Keep stirring until you get a thick consistency.

3. Puris

Mix wheat flour with salt and then add oil to make a dough. Add water during intervals. Once the dough is ready, keep it aside for 20 minutes. Pre-heat the oil for puris. Make small-sized balls out of the dough and flatten them. Now gently fry the puri on a high flame in the oil pan.

4. Aloo Ki Sabzi

Heat oil in a pressure cooker, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and asafoetida and saute for a little while. Add tomato and salt, and mix until the tomatoes are done. Add spices like chilli powder, turmeric, and cumin and mix them well. Add chopped potatoes and water to the prepared paste. Add coriander, give it a good mix, cover it and cook.

4. Coconut Ladoo

Mix grated coconut, sugar and milk in a pan. Cook the prepared batter until it thickens and begins to leave the sides of the pan. Remove the pan from the fire and leave it to cool. Prepare small balls out of the mixture and garnish them with your favourite nuts.

