Ram Navami 2023: 6 Important Life Lessons From Lord Ram For Gen Z

Ram Navami 2023: Lord Ram is the epitome of love, justice, and sacrifice in the Hindu religion. And it's important for the younger generation to understand the cultural importance of why we celebrate him on Ram Navami.

Happy Ram Navami 2023: Ram Navami, is the holy day on which the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Ram was incarnated in a human body to free this world of evil, misconduct, and torment. It is celebrated every year on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra. This year, it will be celebrated on 30th March 2023. Born to King Dashrath and Queen Kaushalya, Ram is the embodiment of ideals, morality, truth, and overall, dharma. His life is a lesson on how to triumph even when you lose everything you had.

When the talented lot of Gen Z is going astray with the challenges life is throwing at them, here are the 6 life lessons they can learn from Lord Ram to recover from failure, become a better person and deal with life, especially when it’s not your side. Life Lessons that Gen Z can learn from Lord Ram this Ram Navami:

Accept life’s challenges: Just a day before his coronation, his father, King Dashrath orders Shri Ram to leave for 14 years of exile at his second wife Queen Kaikeyi’s demand. Born with a silver spoon, he is left with nothing but to live the life of a hermit for more than a decade.Even this life-changing event is not able to shake Lord Ram’s strong determination, will, and mainly, his ability to love and trust others. With hope in his heart and a calm mind, he accepts life as it is and sets on his new journey. Life will not be the same but he knows he will be able to conquer it all. Make the best use of what you have: Ram’s war was with the demon king Ravana, a conqueror who had the strongest army at the time. On the contrary, Lord Ram had only the support of his “Vanar Sena” or an army consisting of monkeys. And yet, he emerged victorious.Lord Ram’s greatness lies in his ability to see the best in people and optimize his resources to the fullest. He didn’t choose defeat, fought with what he had, and won. Today’s Gen Z can learn a lot from this trait. Stay calm in the face of adversity: The present generation is known for their knee-jerk reactions, impulsive decisions, and doing things in the heat of the moment. When masculinity is acknowledged with anger, the Maryada Purushottam defied all these laws.In the midst of the most drastic changes, fighting evil demons or giving up his crown, he was calm, patient, and generous. He didn’t lose his sense of control and always focused on the solution. Nurture unshakeable focus toward your goals: With just his brother by his side, Lord Ram’s goal was clear – he had to bring back Maa Sita from the clutches of the evil Ravan. He had no army, no transportation, or no clue how he would reach the other side of the sea. Yet, he persisted in his goal.We all know the end results. He was able to save his beloved wife we so fondly call Maa Sita. All the other things like meeting Sugriva, Vibhishan, and the mighty Hanuman – he figured out on the way. A major life lesson from this is to focus on your goals, no matter how intimidating it seems and the sun will shine on you again. Never stop learning: Only those who adapt to changing times are able to survive. Especially in this fast-moving world, you will get replaced if you don’t evolve and improve constantly. And if you think you are too wise to learn some more, you are mistaken.Even after being the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and born in an affluent household, Lord Ram did everything to learn the skills that will help him move ahead in life. He was a great student, a skillful warrior, and an ideal man. His attributes are an inspiration to keep learning in life. Don’t let power get to your head: People from privileged positions are likely to treat people below them with hatred, spite, and unkindness. Even those who started from the bottom get influenced by power and forget about the ones who made them who they are today.Even being the most powerful man in the world, a majestic prince and incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Shri Ram never let power get to his head. He treated everyone equally, from kings to hermits to even animals. A brilliant example is his eating the poor old Sabri’s tasted fruits. He was far away from arrogance and treated everyone with respect. This is what helped him wage a war against the dashanan with the support of people who stood no chance and yet triumphed.

