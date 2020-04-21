The auspicious and holy festival of Ramadan is arriving with its positivity and all Muslims from across the globe will be waiting to sight the Ramadan moon. The mood in Saudi Arabia (UAE) is expected to be seen in April 24-Friday, according to the Kingdom’s Institute of Astronomy. Also Read - Ramadan Timetable 2020: Know Sehri And Iftar Dates And Timings in India For Fasting During Ramzan

The head of the institute, Sharaf Safani in a statement said, "The moon of Ramzan is likely to be seen on Thursday evening April 23 in Saudi Arabia, therefore the first fast is expected to be on Friday.Ramadan begins when the crescent moon, also called the Hilal, coincides with the astronomical new moon.

The exact date of the moon sighting and time is decided by UAE's Moon Sighting Committee and later approved by the Abu Dhabi Judicial DepartmentBecause of the coronavirus outbreak, the Taraweeh prayers during Ramzan will only be performed at home, informed the kingdom earlier this week.

According to a report in Al Riyadh, Dr Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, was quoted saying, “The suspension of performing the five daily prayers at mosques is more important than the suspension of Taraweeh prayers.”“We ask Allah the Almighty to accept Taraweeh prayers whether held at mosques, or homes, which we think is better for people’s health. We ask Allah the Almighty to accept prayers from all of us and protect humanity from this epidemic that hit the entire world,” he added.

During the festive month of Ramadan, all Muslims fast for about 29-30 days. The Ramadan festival is observed in the 9th month of the Islamic calendar. All the Muslims keep Rozas for a month during this festival and break their after the sunset. During these days, they do not eat and drink anything before breaking their fast.