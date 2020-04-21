Ramadan, also known as Ramzan is just around the corner and Muslims across the world are gearing up to practice self-restraint as they observe 30 days of fast from dawn to dusk. The festival is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and occurs approximately 11 days earlier every year depending on when the moon is sighted and hence, varying from country to country by about a day. Also Read - Ramadan 2020: Know The Moon Sighting Significance, Importance of Ramadan And Celebrations in India

This year too, the tentative dates for the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the onset of Ramadan, is under question. With the month of Shabaan, the month that precedes Ramadan in the Islamic lunar calendar draws to a close, Muslims in India have begun preparations to beat the heat as they fast from dawn to dusk for a period of 29 or 30 days.

When will Ramadan begin and end in 2020?

In India this year, Ramadan is expected to begin from the evening of April 23, Wednesday to the evening of May 23, Saturday in India, as per the sighting of the crescent moon. Also Read - Will Allow Prayers During Ramzan, Says Pakistan; Gives in to Hardline Pressure

What is the significance of Ramadan?

According to Muslim beliefs, it was during Ramadan, precisely on the night of Laylat al-Qadr that the Quran was first revealed to mankind. The Night of Power or Laylat al-Qadr as it is called was the night when the word of Allah is said to have been revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

What are the rules of fasting for the month of Ramadan?

In the month-long fast during this period, Muslims wake up early morning to eat the first meal of the day before the break of dawn. This is called the Sehri and consists of dry fruits, milk and some sweets among other things. The fast is observed all day long without even water. After sunset, Muslims break their fast after offering prayers to Allah. Iftar parties or feasts take place in the evening where they eat traditional dishes. This practice continues for one whole month till the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end. It is followed by Eid-ul-Fitr that is celebrated with great pomp and joy by Muslims.

With the month of spiritual reflection and increased devotion and worship almost here, make sure you have the obligatory rules of fasting sorted.

* Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, so all adult Muslims are expected to fast.

* Apart from offering the five daily prayers at the time of Fajr (dawn), Dhuhr (noon), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and Isha (night), the rozedaars (or as the people who keep fasts are called) should not eat or drink anything intentionally and abstain from smoking or else the fast will become invalid. However, the consumption of any food item due to forgetfulness or by mistake will not have any negative effect on one’s fast. In such a case, the fast will remain valid.

* If you produce very little or no urine, feel disoriented and confused or faint as a result of dehydration, you must stop fasting and have a drink of water or other fluid.

* During their menstrual cycle or post-childbirth bleeding, a woman is not obliged to observe fast. However, the missed fasts need to be compensated later. Same applies for those chronically ill, pregnant, breastfeeding, or diabetic.

* Physical intimacy like indulging in sex is not allowed during Ramzan or Ramadan.

* For the old and sick, whose health defies performing the obligatory rituals of fasting should compensate by performing Fidiya which is done by feeding a poor person on every day of Ramadan.

* Don’t get into false speech, insulting, cursing, lying and fighting is also observed so as to not negate the reward of fasting.