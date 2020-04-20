The auspicious festival of Ramadan is around the corner and during these holy days, the Muslims fast without food or water for a month. It is one of the biggest festivals celebrated by Muslims in India as well as across the globe. Also Read - Javed Akhtar Appeals to Muslims to Offer Prayers Inside Their Homes During Ramadan, Asks All to Stay United in Fighting COVID-19

In Ramadan 2020, the Muslims will fast for about 29-30 days. The Ramadan or Ramazan festival is observed in the 9th month of the Islamic calendar. All the Muslim devotees keep Rozas for a month during this festival and break their rozas only after the sunset. During these days, the Muslims do not eat and drink anything before breaking their fast.

Ramadan 2020: Date and Time in India

In India, the Ramadan will start from the evening of April 23, which is a Wednesday and will end on May 23 next year. Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Know The Moon Sighting Significance, Importance of Ramadan And Celebrations in India

Significance of Ramadan and the holy month

According to the Islamic culture, Ramadan is the most holy and sacred month of the year. It is the time when Allah gave the first chapters of the holy Quran to the Prophet Muhammad in 610. During these days, the Muslims not only fast for a month but also stay away from pleasures and entertainment such as watching television or listening to music.

Ramadan 2020: Significance of moon sighting

The sighting of the moon signifies the start and the end of the holy month of Ramadan of the Muslim calendar. The entire month depends on the lunar calendar and hence the dates keep changing every year.

This year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, there will be no outdoor celebrations of Ramadan as there is a lockdown across several countries in the world and everyone has been asked to stay indoors and pray in their homes to contain the spread of the pandemic. All the religious places are closed as well.