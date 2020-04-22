Muslims in Saudi Arabia will be looking for the crescent moon tonight (Chand Raat) to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan 2020. The Moon Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Qatar and Ministry of Religious Affairs UAE appealed to the people in Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and around to sight the Ramadan moon today, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, which corresponds to 29th of Shaban 1441H. Also Read - Ramadan Mubarak 2020: Ramzan Mubarak Greetings, WhatsApp, Facebook Messages, GiFs to Wish Your Loved Ones

The Saudi Supreme Court said in a statement, “In the event of not receiving any testimonies about sighting of the Ramadan crescent Wednesday evening, the 30 days of Shaban will be completed on Thursday and the fasting month will begin on Friday. This is in line with the tradition of the Prophet (peace be upon him).” Also Read - Ramadan Timetable 2020: Know Sehri And Iftar Dates And Timings in India For Fasting During Ramzan

The Saudi Hilal Committee will reportedly issue an announcement by Isha namaz (night prayer).

An announcement on moon sighting in Saudi Arabia will be made shortly as a meeting of Hilal Committee is currently underway in Riyadh.

The declaration will come shortly after the Maghrib namaz (evening prayers) and before Isha namaz (night prayers).

Masjid al-Haram or the Grand Mosque in Mecca will soon reveal whether the moon has been sighted or not after an official announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

In case the crescent moon is sighted today, Taraweeh or the special Ramadan prayers will begin from today in Saudi Arabia but only in the presence of clerics and staff who work on maintenance, post the Isha namaz and the first fast will be observed tomorrow.

Apart from Saudi, ministries and moon sighting committees in United Arab Emirate (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Kuwait, Jordan, Palestine, Muscat and other Arab states have also been issued appeals to sight the Ramadan 2020 moon.

The Ramadan Moon is likely to be sighted on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, corresponding to 29th Shaban 1441H.

If the moon is sighted tonight, the holy month of Ramzan will begin from tomorrow. It will continue for a month, that is, until the first week of June.

The people in Saudi Arabia will most likely witness the crescent moon today evening.

Announcements about the moon sighting by the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Supreme Court are usually made after Isha prayer (8:45 pm UAE time, 4:45 pm GMT) after receiving and confirming evidences of moon sighting from different parts of the countries.

The exact date of the moon sighting and time is decided by UAE’s Moon Sighting Committee and later approved by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Taraweeh prayers during Ramzan will only be performed at home, informed the kingdom earlier this week.

According to a report in Al Riyadh, Dr Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, was quoted saying, “The suspension of performing the five daily prayers at mosques is more important than the suspension of Taraweeh prayers.”

“We ask Allah the Almighty to accept Taraweeh prayers whether held at mosques, or homes, which we think is better for people’s health. We ask Allah the Almighty to accept prayers from all of us and protect humanity from this epidemic that hit the entire world,” he added.

According to Muslim beliefs, it was during Ramadan, precisely on the night of Laylat al-Qadr that the Quran was first revealed to mankind. The Night of Power or Laylat al-Qadr as it is called, was the night when the word of Allah is said to have been revealed to Prophet Muhammad.