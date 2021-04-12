New Delhi: The holy month of Ramadan is about to kick-start and during this auspicious time, millions of Muslims across the world observe fast without water or food for a month. The festival is also known as Ramazan, Ramzan, or Ramadhan, and it is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. This commemorates Muhammad’s first revelation. It goes for 29-30 days and at the end of the fasting month, Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, a festival when Muslims break their fast. Also Read - Ramadan Mubarak 2021 Wishes: Best Ramzan Mubarak Greetings, Whatsapp Forwards, Quotes, Images

Ramadan 2021: Date and Time in India

As per Al Jazeera, the first day of the holy month is determined by the sighting of the new moon. And as per reports, it is likely to fall on April 13, Tuesday.

Significance of Ramadan and the holy month

According to Islamic culture, Ramadan is the holiest and sacred month of the year. As per the belief, it is the time when Allah gave the first chapters of the Holy Quran to the Prophet Muhammad in 610. During these days, Muslims not only fast for a month but also stay away from pleasures and entertainment such as watching television or listening to music.

Ramadan 2021: Significance of moon sighting

The sighting of the moon signifies the start and the end of the holy month of Ramadan of the Muslim calendar. The entire month depends on the lunar calendar and hence the dates keep changing every year.