Ramadan 2021 Last Friday: Jamat-ul-Vida is observed on the last Friday in the month of Ramadan, it falls prior to Eid-ul-Fitr. Arabic word Jamat-ul-Vida means Friday of Farewell in English. This year, Jamat-ul-Vida is falling on May 7, this day is dedicated to peace and prosperity. As per the Islamic culture, Jumu’ah, or Jummah, is the holiest day of the week. Also Read - Real Hero: Ambulance Driver in Prayagraj Skips Roza to Ferry Dead Bodies For Free

Jamat-ul-Vida is also addressed as al-Jumu’ah al-Yateemah. The word Jumu’ah stands for Gathering. Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and it starts after the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims across the world celebrate this day by wishing and greeting one another. Also Read - Gauahar Khan in Rs 14K Sky Blue Chanderi Suit is Spreading Ramadan Vibes

Here, we have compiled a list of best wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on Jamat-ul-Vida.