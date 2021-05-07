Ramadan 2021 Last Friday: Jamat-ul-Vida is observed on the last Friday in the month of Ramadan, it falls prior to Eid-ul-Fitr. Arabic word Jamat-ul-Vida means Friday of Farewell in English. This year, Jamat-ul-Vida is falling on May 7, this day is dedicated to peace and prosperity. As per the Islamic culture, Jumu’ah, or Jummah, is the holiest day of the week. Also Read - Real Hero: Ambulance Driver in Prayagraj Skips Roza to Ferry Dead Bodies For Free
Jamat-ul-Vida is also addressed as al-Jumu’ah al-Yateemah. The word Jumu’ah stands for Gathering. Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and it starts after the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims across the world celebrate this day by wishing and greeting one another. Also Read - Gauahar Khan in Rs 14K Sky Blue Chanderi Suit is Spreading Ramadan Vibes
Here, we have compiled a list of best wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on Jamat-ul-Vida.
- It’s more than just a Jamat Ul-Vida wishes, more than a message too; for it comes with warm and loving thoughts because it’s meant for you. Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak.
- The petition is an astonishing trade we hand over our stresses to Allah he hands over peace to us.
- Friday is the balance of the week, Ramadan is the balance of the year and Hajj is the balance of life. Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak!
- Wishing you & your family health, wealth, and lots of happiness on this auspicious day of Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak. May Allah keep showering his blessings on us and forgive us for all our sins in the present, past and future.
- As Ramadan departs from us yet again, we pray to see it again next year. I hope our prayers, fasts, and all the good deeds are accepted and rewarded generously. I pray all our sins are forgiven. Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak.
- That the best day that the sun rises upon is the day of Jummah (Friday) – Prophet Muhammad.
- May the celebrations of Jumat Ul-Vida infuse your life with high spirits and bring along new hopes in your life. A very Happy Jumat Ul-Vida to you.
- Ya Allah, we have committed countless sins, but your mercy is limitless. You are the greatest forgiver. Please forgive all of us for our sins in the past, present, and future.
- Ramadan is about to end soon. Today, we pray to see it again next year. I hope all our prayers, fasts and good deeds are accepted and rewarded generously. I pray that all our sins are forgiven. Jamat-ul-Vida Mubarak, to you and your entire family.
- Before the auspicious month of Ramadan ends, let us offer the best of the prayers to Allah to seek his love and blessings. Warm wishes on Jumat Ul-Vida to you.
- Wishing everyone a cheerful and blessed Jumat Ul-Vida. Let us make the most of this last Friday of this holy month by thanking Allah for all his blessings. The celebrations of Jumat Ul-Vida are incomplete without seeking forgiveness for our sins and by offering our heartfelt prayers to Allah. Jumat Ul Vida Mubarak to all.
- Warm wishes on Jumat Ul-Vida to you and your loved ones. May you celebrate this special occasion together by offering prayers to Allah.