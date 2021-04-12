Ramadan 2021 Moon Sighting Live: Muslims across the world were curious to sight the crescent moon on Monday, April 12 to start the festival of Ramadan. It is one of the most-awaited times of the year, and it is set to begin on April 14 (Wednesday) as the moon is not sighted in India today. The Ramadan date mostly depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. The month of Ramzan is considered the most auspicious period in the Islamic calendar. In Ramadan, the Muslims fast for about 29-30 days (depending on the moon-sighting). The Ramadan or Ramazan festival is observed in the 9th month of the Islamic calendar. Also Read - Ramazan 2021 Moon Sighting India Live Updates: Know Ramadan Date And Time Here

Markazi Chand Committee announces Ramzan Moon not sighted today, first Roza to observed on 14th April. Also Read - Ramadan 2021: Ramzan Fast to Begin From Tomorrow, Saudi Arabia Announces

All the Muslim devotees keep Rozas for a month during this festival and break their fasts only after the sunset. During these days, they do not eat and drink anything before breaking their fast. It is said that Ramadan is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s first revelation. Also Read - Ramadan 2021: Know Moon Sighting Significance, Importance of Ramzan And Celebrations Across India

The moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia, who is the custodian of Islam’s two holiest sites, said on Sunday that the first fast of the month of Ramadan (Ranzan) will be on Tuesday, April 13, while Taraweeh will begin on April 12 after Isha prayers. As per Zee News, the moon, which is used to establish the beginning of the Ramadan month, was not visible on Sunday. So, therefore, the observation committee will meet again on the night of Monday.

As per The Siasat Daily, the moon sighting committee said the crescent moon has not been seen in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening. Accordingly, Monday, April 12, will be the last and 30th day of Shaban 1442 Hijri.

The leading daily quoted Abdullah al-Khudairi, director of the astronomical observatory at the University of Al-Majma’ah, saying, “It is difficult to see the moon of Ramadan in other Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.”

Which countries will begin fasting from Tuesday?