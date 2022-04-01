Ramadan or Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims across the world observe fasting without water or food for a month. The festival is also known as Ramazan, Ramzan, or Ramadhan, and it is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. This commemorates Muhammad’s first revelation. It goes for 29-30 days and at the end of the fasting month, Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, a festival when Muslims break their fast.Also Read - Chaitra Navratri 2022: Know Date, Days and Other Significant Details

During Ramzan people wake up before sunrise to eat their first meal and they break their fast with the evening meal called iftaar. Also Read - Happy Holi 2022: Top Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Images, WhatsApp Status, And Greetings For Your Loved Ones

Ramadan 2022 Date and Time in India Also Read - Happy Choti Holi 2022: Best Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Whatsapp Quotes, Images to Share With Your Loved Ones

The first day of the holy month is determined by the sighting of the new moon. And as per reports, it is likely to fall on April 2, Saturday. Since dates are dependent on lunar calendar it changes every year.

Significance of Ramadan and the holy month

According to Islamic culture, Ramadan is the holiest and sacred month of the year. As per the belief, it is the time when Allah gave the first chapters of the Holy Quran to the Prophet Muhammad in 610. These days, Muslims not only fast for a month but also stay away from pleasures and entertainment such as watching television or listening to music.

Timings for Iftaar and Sehri:

April 3, Sunday 04.49 am 12.25 pm 03.56 pm 06.40 pm 08.00 pm

April 4, Monday 04.47 am 12.24 pm 03.56 pm 06.41 pm 08.01 pm

April 5, Tuesday 4.46 am 12.24 pm 03.56 pm 06.41 pm 08.02 pm

April 6, Wednesday 4.45 am 12.24 pm 3.56 pm 6.42 pm 8.02 pm

April 7, Thursday 4.44 am 12.23 pm 3.56 pm 6.42 pm 8.03 pm

April 8, Friday 4.42 am 12.23 pm 3.55 pm 6.43 pm 8.04 pm

April 9, Saturday 4.41 am 12.23 pm 3.55 pm 6.44 pm 8.05 pm

April 10, Sunday 4.40 am 12.23 pm 3.55 pm 6.44 pm 8.05 pm

April 11, Monday 4.39 am 12.22 pm 3.55 pm 6.45 pm 8.06 pm

April 12, Tuesday 4.37 am 12.22 pm 3.55 pm 6.45 pm 8.07pm

April 13, Wednesday 4.36 am 12.22 pm 3.55 pm 6.46 pm 8: 08 pm

April 14, Thursday 4.35 am 12.22 pm 3.55 pm 6.46 pm 8:08 pm

April 15, Friday 4.34 am 12.21 pm 3.55 pm 6.47 pm 8.09 pm

April 16, Saturday 4.32 am 12.21 pm 3.55 pm 6.47 pm 8.10 pm

April 17, Sunday 4.31 am 12.21 pm 3.55 pm 6:48 pm 8:11 pm

April 18, Monday 4.30 am 12.21 pm 3:54 pm 6.49 pm 8.11 pm

April 19, Tuesday 4.29 am 12.20 pm 3.54 pm 6.49 pm 8.12 pm

April 20, Wednesday 4.28 am 12.20 pm 3.54 pm 6.50 pm 8.13 pm

April 21, Thursday 4.26 am 12.20 pm 3.54 pm 6.50 pm 8.14 pm

April 22, Friday 4.25 am 12.20 pm 3.54 pm 6.51 pm 8.14 pm

April 23, Saturday 4.24 am 12.20 pm 3.54 pm 6.52 pm 8.15 pm

April 24, Sunday 4.23 am 12.19 pm 3.54 pm 6.52 pm 8.16 pm

April 25, Monday 4.22 am 12.19 pm 3.53 pm 6.53 pm 8.17 pm

April 26, Tuesday 4.20 am 12.19 pm 3.53 pm 6.53 pm 8.18 pm

April 27, Wednesday 4.19 am 12.19 pm 3.53 pm 6.54 pm 8.19 pm

April 28, Thursday 4.18 am 12.19 pm 3.53 pm 6.54 pm 8.19 pm

April 29, Friday 4.17 am 12.19 pm 3.53 pm 6.55 pm 8.20 pm

April 30, Saturday 4.16 am 12.18 pm 3.53 pm 6.56 pm 8.21 pm

May 01, Sunday 4.15 am 12.18 pm 3.53 pm 6.56 pm 8.22 pm

May 02, Monday 4.14 am 12.18 pm 3.53 pm 6.57 pm 8.23 pm

Ramadan 2022: Significance of moon sighting

The sighting of the moon signifies the start and the end of the holy month of Ramadan in the Muslim calendar. The entire month depends on the lunar calendar and hence the dates keep changing every year.