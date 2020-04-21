Ramadan 2020 is almost around the corner and Muslims around the world are waiting to see the first crescent moon that will mark the beginning of the holy month. Ramadan or Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset and join mass prayers at mosques. It is a month of fasting, praying and spending quality time with one’s families. The fast is called a Roza and it is observed by all Muslims through the month and the basic idea behind fasting is to practice self-restraint. Also Read - Ramadan 2020 in Saudi Arabia, UAE And Other Gulf Countries: Date, Time; When Will Moon be Sighted in The Middle East Countries

This year, Ramadan will begin from April 23 and will be conceded on May 23. Eid-Al-Fitr would be celebrated on May 23, however dates may var as per the lunar movement. Festivals are the perfect way to celebrate and exchange gifts, greetings and messages with family, relatives and friends. The Chand Mubarak celebration ends with delicious food items like sheer kurma, biryani and a lot more.

With the new age technology of social media and WhatsApp, we can quickly send messages that are an easy way to greet your loved ones and show them your love and care in a unique way.

Quote Reads: Ramadan Kareem! May Allah give you all the prosperity and success. May Allah bless you with wealth and happiness and gives you a healthy life.

Quote Reads: Welcome the month of Ramadan with the heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you.

Quote Reads: Let the divinity of this holy month erase all the sinful thoughts off your mind and fill it with a sense of purity and gratitude towards Allah! Ramadan Mubarak to you!

Quote Reads: Almighty Allah offered plenty of reward for this month of Ramadan! You refrain from activities that are sinful and have to observe fasting. May Allah bless your loved ones and you. Happy Ramadan Kareem!

Quote Reads:

The trick to success is reflected in the Qur’an.

We find guidance and blessing as it is recited by us altogether.

Happy Ramadan!

Quote Reads:

As the month of Ramadan starts here, let us observe. Filling our life happiness and entertainment, with cheer and prosperity again as Allah bless. Happy Ramadan!

Quote Reads: Seven hundred twenty hours of Spirituality, four-thirds of mercy, 30 times of worship. 58,250 Minutes of Forgiveness, 34,95,000 Seconds of Happiness, Ramadan Kareem Mubarak.

Quote Reads: That time of the year has arrived. Per month to repent from sin and our wrong-doings. May we all find peace with this Ramadan. Happy Ramadan Kareem!

Quote Reads: Since the Qur’an is recited during the Ramadan season, I pray that minds and our hearts agree to that which we are training and examine it. It is the doing that counts, not the only utterance. Ramadan Kareem!

Quote Reads:

Whoever backbites his allies,

His fasting his ablution null and will be invalid.

If he dies in this country,

He’ll die like the person who decreed legal what Allah has prohibited.”

— Prophet Muhammad

Quote Reads:

Ramadan is a month of Allah

Start is Mercy

The center of whose is Forgiveness

The end is Freedom from Fire.

Quote Reads:

May Allah bring you more blessings this Ramadan

Ramadan Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

According to Muslim beliefs, it was during Ramadan, precisely on the night of Laylat al-Qadr that the Quran was first revealed to mankind. The Night of Power or Laylat al-Qadr as it is called, was the night when the word of Allah is said to have been revealed to Prophet Muhammad. The whole month is spent by Muslims in spiritual reflection and increased devotion and worship as the tablets of Ibrahim, the Torah, the Psalms, the Gospel and the Quran are believed to have been sent down on the 1st, 6th, 12th, 13th and 24th days of Ramadan.