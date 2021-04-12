Ramadan Mubarak 2021 Wishes: Best Ramzan Mubarak Greetings, Whatsapp Forwards, Quotes, Images

Ramadan 2021: The Ramzan is celebrated by millions of Muslims across the world. As of now, the devotees are waiting to see the first crescent moon that will mark the beginning of the holy month. Muslims observe this day by greeting each other Ramadan Mubarak or Ramadan Kareem- a blessed and generous month to you. Also Read - Kerala Shocker: Pregnant Woman Slits Throat of 6-Year-Old Son to 'Please Allah', Arrested

Ramadan or Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset and join mass prayers at mosques. It is a month of fasting, praying, and spending quality time with one's family. The fast is called a Roza and it is observed by all Muslims through the month and the basic idea behind fasting is to practice self-restraint.

According to Al Jazeera, it will begin from April 13 if the crescent moon is sighted in the evening of April 12 that is the 30th day of Sha'ban 1442 Hijri. Unable to sight the Ramadan crescent on April 11 after Salat al-Maghrib, the moon sighting committee in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday evening that the first day of Ramadan will be on April 13, Tuesday.

Festivals are the perfect way to celebrate and exchange gifts, greetings, and messages with family, relatives, and friends. The Chand Mubarak celebration ends with delicious food items like sheer kurma, biryani, and a lot more.

With the new age technology of social media and WhatsApp, we can quickly send messages that are an easy way to greet your loved ones and show them your love and care in a unique way.

May Allah bless you and protect you from all sins. May peace, joy and hope be filled in your house. Have a blessed Ramadan

In His infinite mercy, Allah has sent the light of Ramadan to erase the night. He has sent the month of the Quran so that He might elevate us and bring us from our isolation to His nearness. Ramzan Mubarak

Ramadan is to remind everyone of the poor and less fortunate, a time for charity, compassion, abstinence, and forgiveness. Happy Ramadan

May this holy month of Ramadan be a month full of blessings. Happy Ramadan

May you be showered with peace, joy, and prosperity. Happy Ramadan.

Ramadan Kareem! May Allah give you all the prosperity and success. May Allah bless you with wealth and happiness and gives you a healthy life.

Let the divinity of this holy month erase all the sinful thoughts off your mind and fill it with a sense of purity and gratitude towards Allah! Ramadan Mubarak to you!