Ramadan Mubarak 2022: Ramadan or Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset and join mass prayers at mosques. It is a month of fasting, praying and spending quality time with one's family. The fast is called a Roza and it is observed by all Muslims throughout the month the basic idea behind fasting is to practise self-restraint. Ramadan 2022 is almost around the corner and Muslims around the world are waiting to see the first crescent moon that will mark the beginning of the holy month.

The first day of the holy month is determined by the sighting of the new moon. And as per reports, it is likely to fall on April 2, Saturday. Since dates are dependent on the lunar calendar it changes every year.

With the new age technology of social media and WhatsApp, we can quickly send messages that are an easy way to greet your loved ones and show them your love and care in a unique way.

When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of Hell are closed and the devils are chained. Ramadan Mubarak!

May Allah shower his countless blessings on believers during the holy month of Ramadan and always.

May this Ramadan bring lots of happiness, prosperity, and togetherness for you and your family – Happy Ramadan

Ramadan is here and it is time to engage in festivities and feasts. I pray to Allah to bless you with a joyful and beautiful Eid with your loved ones. May you enjoy better health and more prosperity. Ramadan Mubarak ho!

Ramadan 2022 Mubarak. May Allah give us tawfeeq, accept our worship and repentance during this bless month.

May Allah’s immaculate grace and exceptional wisdom conquer your life as you celebrate this holy month of Ramadan. Have a blessed and peaceful Ramadan 2022!

Happy Ramadan 2022. Wishing you a blessed Ramadan that will inspire you with courage and strength that will help you to win every challenge of life!

Wishing a very Happy Ramadan to you. May each and every day of your life be blessed by Allah and may you find happiness in each and every moment.

On the auspicious occasion of Ramadan, I am praying for your health, wealth and happiness. Have a cheerful and blessed Ramadan.

Ramadan Mubarak to our readers!