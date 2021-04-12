Ramazan 2021 Moon Sighting in Kerala: Muslims in Kerala will observe their first Roza on April 13 (Tuesday), a day ahead of the rest of India as Moon was sighted today in the South Indian state. With nearly one-third of the Muslim population, usually celebrates Ramzan and Eid, a day before the rest of India. According to Muslim beliefs, it was during Ramadan, precisely on the night of Laylat al-Qadr that the Quran was first revealed to mankind. The Night of Power or Laylat al-Qadr as it is called, was the night when the word of Allah is said to have been revealed to Prophet Muhammad.Ramadan or Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset and join mass prayers at mosques. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramzan. This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. Also Read - Ramazan 2021 Moon Sighting India Highlights: Crescent Moon Not Sighted, India To Begin Fasting From Wednesday

In India, the Muslims across the country will observe the first Roza on April 14 (Wednesday) as the Moon is not sighted in India today. Markazi Chand Committee announces Ramzan Moon not sighted today, first Roza to observed on 14th April. The first fast of the month of Ramadan (Ramzan) will be observed on Tuesday, April 14 (Wednesday), while Taraweeh will begin on April 12 after Isha prayers, said the moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia, who is the custodian of Islam's two holiest sites.

Ramadan lasts for a full moon cycle, which is usually 29 or 30 days. The duration of the moon sighting is fixed. Makkah, the holiest city in Islam, was not only the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad but also the place where the Prophet Muhammad had his first revelation of the Qur'an. The Islamic world follows Saudi Arabia's declaration because of these reasons. Notably, millions of Muslims across the world would observe the second Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic.