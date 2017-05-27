The holy month of Ramadan is here, and Muslims all over the world are getting ready to celebrate the month of fasting in the name of Allah. The Ramzan time-table for India according to the Indian Standard time (IST) are being circulated and contains the approximate timing of Sehri and Iftar with the dates of Ramadan. Ramadan 2020 has already started in various parts of the world from April 23, 2020, and the Holy month of fasting will end with the celebration of Eid towards the end of June. Ramadan will begin in India on April 24, 2020, and will be observed for a month. Ramzan is considered as the most sacred month for followers of Islam. The Sehri and Iftar timings in the Ramadan calendar are religiously followed by Muslims who abide by the rules and keep roza (fast) in this sacred month. Muslims all over the world believe that Ramzan is the month where the first verse of Quran was revealed to Mohammed.

The dates and timing of Ramzan are calculated based on the astronomical calculations and are often dependent on the timing of the new moon birth. In the holy month of Ramzan, Sehri is the early morning time where the fast begins by saying a sacred prayer and Iftar or Iftari is the time of breaking the fast. According to the lunar calendar, the month of Shaban which falls before Ramadan ended on May 23, 2020, and the month of Ramadaan began. Sehri and Iftar timings are bound to change on a daily basis based on the movement of the moon and stars. Also Read - Ramadan 2020: 10 Interesting Facts About The Holy Month of Islamic Calendar

Every month in the lunar calendar is said to have a cycle of 29-30 days, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated around one month after the beginning of the month of Ramadan. In the month of Ramadan, Sehri and Iftari timing holds a lot of significance to those who follow the month-long fasting of Roza. Eid al-Fitr‬‬ celebrations are cited as one of the biggest festivals for Muslims worldwide and mark the end of the month of Ramzan. Fasting in the month of Ramzan is a grand affair in various Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Srinagar, Patna, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhopal, Guwahati, Bangalore, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram. These cities are often filled with various specialty shops and food stalls that offer delicious delicacies before the time of Sehri and after the time of Iftari. The shopkeepers often spend the entire day of Roza preparing various delicious food items in time for Sehri and Iftari. As we come together to celebrate this festive month in the name of God, here is the complete time-table for Ramadan 2020 for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Srinagar, Patna, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhopal, Guwahati, Bangalore, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram. Also Read - Ramadan 2020 Saudi Arabia Update: Crescent Moon Sighted, KSA to Begin Fasting From April 24

Here we bring you the timetable for Sehri and Iftar timings of 2020:

You can download the Ramzan Time Table 2020 in JPEG or PDF by saving this image. The Sehri and Iftari timings given in these calendars are approximate and tend to change on the basis of the day to day movement of the moon. Ramadan celebrations are always a joyous affair that celebrates and spreads peace and togetherness by Muslims all over the world. Muslims believe that it was in the month of Ramzan that the first verses of the sacred Islamic text, Quran was revealed by Allah and praise the creation of the Almighty. It is believed that Prophet Mohammad spread the message of the Holy month of Ramzan and said, “When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened, and the gates of Hell are closed, and the devils are chained.” Here is wishing everyone a Happy Ramadan 2020!