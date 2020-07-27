Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was a well loved Indian aerospace scientist and politician who served as the 11th President of India. He came to be known as the Missile Man of India following his work on the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology. He was also often referred to as the ‘People’s President’ due to his generous, giving, caring and loving nature. Also Read - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's 2nd Death Anniversary: Wise Quotes by People's President of India That Ring True Even Today!

Born on October 15, 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was President of India from 2002 to 2007, and after serving for one term, he returned to civilian life. On July 27, 2015, he was delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong when he collapsed and died from an apparent cardiac arrest, he was 83. Also Read - APJ Abdul Kalam 1st death anniversary: 10 rare facts you need to know about People's President

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, a Bharat Ratna recipient, will always be remembered fondly for his work and for his inspiration. Below are some of his famous sayings. Also Read - APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Meet Sheikh Mydeen, doppelganger of 'Missile Man'

1. A dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.

2. To succeed in your mission, you must have a single-minded devotion to your goal.

3. Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.

4. If you fail, never give up because FAIL means ‘First Attempt In Learning’.

5. Beauty isn’t dependent on our external appearance. It radiates from within.

6. Winners are not those who never fail but those who never quit.

7. Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.

8. You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future.

9. Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.

10. Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.