Gulzarilal Nanda was an Indian politician and economist who served as India's Prime Minister twice for thirteen days each, and was a member of the Indian National Congress. He was the last surviving member of the second and third Nehru cabinets and the last living state leader to have been born in the 19th century. For his contribution, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1997.

Gulzarilal Nanda was born on July 4, 1898 into a Punjabi Hindu family in Sialkot in the Punjab Province of British India. His education was done in Lahore, Amritsar, Agra, and Allahabad University. He was married to Lakshmi and they had two sons and a daughter together.

Before Politics:

Gulzarilal Nanda worked from 1920 to 1921 as a research scholar on labour problems at Allahabad University, and then became a Professor of Economics at National College in Bombay, present day Mumbai, in 1921. In the same year, he joined the Indian Non-Cooperation Movement against the British Raj. He was imprisoned for Satyagraha in 1932, and again from 1942 to 1944. He then became secretary of the Ahmedabad Textile Labour Association in 1922 and worked for it until 1946.

Member of Assembly and Parliament:

In 1937, Gulzarilal Nanda was elected to the Bombay Legislative Assembly, and from 1937 to 1939 he served as parliamentary secretary (for Labor and Excise) to the Government of Bombay. He was successfully in piloting Labor Disputes Bill in the state assembly while working as Labour Minister of the Bombay Government during 1946–50. He had also served as Trustee of the Kasturba Memorial Trust, secretary of the Hindustan Mazdoor Sevak Sangh, and Chairman of the Bombay Housing Board.

Gulzarilal Nanda joined the Indian Planning Commission as its vice-chairman in March 1950, and was appointed Planning Minister in the Indian Government in September 1951 and was also in charge of Irrigation and Power.

Lok Sabha Member:

In the 1957 elections, Gulzarilal Nanda was elected to the Lok Sabha and appointed Union Minister for Labour, Employment and Planning. He later became Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in the 1962 elections and then in the 1967 and 1971 elections.

Prime Minister:

Gulzarilal Nanda was appointed as Prime Minister of India for the first time in 1964 following the death of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and the second time in 1966 after the death of Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Both his terms came to an end after thirteen days after the ruling Indian National Congress’ parliamentary party elected a new prime minister. During both the times he was appointed as Prime Minister, he was holding the post of Home Minister of India.

Death:

Gulzarilal Nanda was 99-years of age when he passed away on January 15, 1998, and he was the last surviving member of the second and third Nehru cabinets.