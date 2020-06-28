Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao was an Indian lawyer and politician who served as the 9th Prime Minister of India. He has been hailed as one of India’s most experienced leaders who boldly pulled the country out of an outdated mindset. His contribution to the transformation of the Indian economy led to the country becoming a prosperous and self-reliant nation. Also Read - Sonia, Rahul Should Apologise For Injustice Done to PV Narasimha Rao: Grandson

PV Narasimha Rao, who was often referred to as the Father of Indian Economic Reforms, was born on June 28, 1921 into a Telugu speaking Niyogi Brahmin family in Telangana's Laknepalli village. He was adopted and brought to Vangara, a village in Bheemadevarpalle mandal of Karimnagar district in Telangana, then part of Hyderabad State, when he was three years old. He earned his Master's degree in law from the Hislop College, now under Nagpur University, and completed his studies from Fergusson College in Pune of the University of Bombay (now Mumbai).

During the Indian Independence movement, PV Narasimha Rao was an active freedom fighter, and following India's independence, he joined politics full time as a member of the Indian National Congress. After serving in various ministerial positions in the Andhra government from 1962 to 1973, he became the Chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in 1971.

He was a supporter of late Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and rose to national prominence in 1972 for handling several diverse portfolios, most significantly Home, Defence and Foreign Affairs. PV Narasimha Rao was on the verge of retiring from politics in 1991, but the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi made him return.

In the 1991 elections, the Congress won the largest number of seats and he got the opportunity to head the minority government as Prime Minister. What is significant about him being prime minister is that he was the first person outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to serve as Prime Minister and the first from southern India.

Since PV Narasimha Rao did not contest the general elections, he participated in a by-election in Nandyal to join parliament. He won by a record 5 lakh (500,000) votes and his win was recorded in the Guinness Book Of World Records.

PV Narasimha Rao is well remembered for his economic reforms with many political leaders still hailing his decisions to this day.