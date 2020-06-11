India had many freedom fighters during its fight for independence from the British, and among them was Ram Prasad Bismil. On his birth anniversary, which falls on June 11, we remember his contribution towards the struggle against British imperialism. Also Read - Lahore Students Protest For Freedom And Sing ‘Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna’ During Faiz Festival- Watch

Apart from being a freedom fighter, Ram Prasad Bismil was also a patriotic poet, who wrote in Hindi and Urdu under the pen names Ram, Agyat and Bismil. He was very well known by his last name 'Bismil' and was one of the founding members of the revolutionary organisation Hindustan Republican Association.

Birth And Early Life:

Ram Prasad Bismil was born on June 11, 1897 at Shahjahanpur, North-Western Provinces of British India. As a boy he learned Hindi from his father and Urdu from a moulvi, a Muslim religious scholar, and he was also admitted into an English-language school. With a talent for writing patriotic poetry, he also joined the Arya Samaj in Shahjahanpur.

Freedom Struggle:

Credited as being one of the key persons to have started the country’s struggle to free itself from decades of colonial rule, Ram Prasad Bismil is well known for the Mainpuri conspiracy and Kakori conspiracy. During the former, he managed to escape with his life after he jumped into the Yamuna river to evade being arrested. While he swam underwater and disappeared, the police and his companions thought he had died in the encounter.

During the Kakori conspiracy, which is considered to be one of the most brazen acts of defiance against the British, Ram Prasad Bismil was one of the masterminds. The plan was to loot the government treasury carried in a train at Kakori near Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. More than 40 revolutionaries were arrested even though only 10 persons had taken part in the dacoity.

Death:

Following the Kakori conspiracy, Ram Prasad Bismil was along with Ashfaqulla Khan, Roshan Singh and Rajendra Nath Lahiri found guilty and sentenced to death. He was hanged on December 19, 1927 at Gorakhpur Jail and his body was taken to the Rapti river for a Hindu cremation.

Literary Works:

As a poet and writer, Ram Prasad Bismil wrote a number of Hindi and Urdu poems that were patriotic in nature. His love for India and his revolutionary spirit which wanted India’s freedom from colonial rulers at whatever cost, was the driving force behind them. One of his more popular poems, Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna, is said to have been penned as an ode to young freedom fighters of the Indian independence movement.