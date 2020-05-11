Famous Pakistani author, journalist, playwright, and screenwriter Saadat Hasan Manto, who wrote extensively during the freedom struggle, was born on May 11, 1912, in Samrala in the British Indian state of Punjab. He was celebrated for his brave writings which were also considered controversial. Also Read - Nandita Das Grateful For Nationwide Protest Held in Pakistan to Lift Ban Off Manto, See Tweets

Manto was known for his candid and often provoking stories. He has been credited as one of South Asia’s most accomplished modernist fiction writers. Also Read - 'Sacred Games' actor Kubbra Sait defends Nawazuddin Siddiqui post Niharika Singh's #MeToo story

Saadat Hasan Manto’s work was noticed when he wrote short stories on the disturbing partition of the Indian subcontinent. The bold and deep humane stories earned him the wrath of the British Indian government and later of Pakistan. Manto also faced trial for obscenity in his writings in both India and Pakistan. He was a daring writer who risked his life to speak about taboo subjects like prostitution through his writings. He spent his last years fighting legal battles to defend his right to write as his stories were believed to be obscene by the courts. Also Read - Rasika Dugal: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a Good Mimic Artist, Nandita Das is a Detailed Director And Manto is a Sensitive Film

Today, Manto’s work is read by scholars and the reading public as one he was the most authentic and independent writer of the human tragedy of those years.

Today on his 108th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at his contributions towards brave writing.

Thanda Ghosht – 1950

Sarak Ke Kinarey – 1953

Toba Tek Singh – 1955

Kaali Shalwar – 1961

Badsurati

Baarish

Ab Aur Kehne Ki Zaroorat Nahi -1947

Colder Than Ice – 1963

A Tale of 1947

Saadat Hasan Manto is acknowledged as one of the finest 20th century Urdu writers. In 2018, a biographical film Manto was released where Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Manto. The film was directed by Nandita Das.