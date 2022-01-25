Republic Day 2022: Republic Day is celebrated on 26 January in India. The nation will on Sunday observe its 72nd Republic Day, the chief attraction of which, like every year, will be the grand Republic Day parade. The parade, which goes on for three hours, takes place at Rajpath in the national capital, marching all the way from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, via Rajpath.Also Read - All Must Remain Alert, Continue Precautions Against COVID: President Kovind in His Address to Nation

We have compiled a list of the best Whatsapp, SMS, and quotes that you can send your loved ones to wish them a very happy Republic Day.

Freedom in mind, faith in words, pride in our heart and memories of our souls. Let's salute the nation on Republic Day.

India is the song we must sing. India is the dream we must realise. Happy Republic Day.

On this special day, let’s promise our motherland that we will do everything to enrich and preserve our heritage, our ethos and our treasure. Happy Republic Day!

Rejoice in the glory of India and freedom fighters on this Republic Day. We wish you all a Happy Republic Day and Vande Mataram.

Freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls and zeal in our hearts. Let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!

Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. Happy Republic Day!

It’s 26th January today, the historical day to remember our national heroes & freedom fighters who suffered to give us a republic nation. Happy 26th January, Happy Republic Day!

Never forget the heroes who sacrificed their lives to bring up this glorious day to India. Happy Republic Day!

May Vande Mataram be on our lips as we relive the pride and joy of being an Indian on our Republic Day. Best wishes to all of you.

Today is the day when people from different walks of life must come together and feel proud of our nation. Happy Republic Day.