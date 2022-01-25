Republic Day is celebrated on 26 January in India. The nation will on Sunday observe its 72nd Republic Day, the chief attraction of which, like every year, will be the grand Republic Day parade. The parade, which goes on for three hours, takes place at Rajpath in the national capital, marching all the way from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, via Rajpath.Also Read - Delhi CM Kejriwal Hints at Easing COVID Curbs as Positivity Rate Likely to Drop at 10%. Read Full Statement

India gained independence from British Raj on 15 August 1947. And soon after, the constitution was formulated by the drafting committee, whose chairman was Dr B.R. Ambedkar. It was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. Also Read - Jiya Rai, 12-year-old Autistic Girl, Conferred Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022

Republic Day is a national holiday, which means that all government offices, post offices, banks, and stores will remain shut. The states and government will webcast their events and celebrations. On this day, students are asked to prepare a speech by their respective teachers. If you are confused about which speech will work wonders and impress the teachers, then we are here to help! We have prepared various samples of the speech which will get you noticed and impress the audience at the same time. Also, don’t forget to read the tips and formats. Also Read - Republic Day 2022: In A First, Beating Retreat Ceremony To Have Drones, Laser Show

Short Speech for Kids:

Good morning to everyone who is present here on this auspicious occasion. All of us are here to celebrate the 72nd republic day of our country today. I am obliged and honoured to give a speech on republic day. Republic Day, celebrated every year on 26th January has a special significance in the history of India. To make the event memorable the national event is celebrated every year with a lot of joy, happiness, and pride in our hearts. As we know on 26 January 1950, the Indian constitution came into effect and so from that day we the people of India constantly praise it as the Republic Day of our country. We all know that India got independence on 15 August 1947 but the nation didn’t have any constitution of its own. However, after many discussions and considerations, a committee headed by Dr. BR Ambedkar submitted a draft of the Indian constitution which was adopted on 26th November 1949 and officially came into effect on 26th January 1950.

I wanna end this speech by saying that India is a democratic country. The citizens living in a democratic country enjoy the privilege to elect their leader to lead the country. Although there has been a lot of improvement till now, it can also be said that we have been facing a few problems such as pollution, poverty, Unemployment, etc. One thing we all can do is to promise each other that we will become a better version of ourselves so that we could contribute to solving all these problems and making our nation a better place. Thank you, Jai Hind.

– Source Vedantu.com