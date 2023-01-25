Home

Republic Day 2023 Know the History, Significance And Why is it Celebrated

Republic Day is enthusiastically and fervently observed across the country with activities such as parades, cultural programs, and rallies every year.

Republic Day 2023: India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 each year. The 74th Republic Day will be observed this year on Thursday when President Draupadi Murmu will raise the national flag on Kartavaya Path, to kick off the festivities. Every year, thousands and thousands of Indians attend airshows put on by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force to take in the nation’s rich heritage, cultural legacy, and accomplishments.

REPUBLIC DAY HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

India’s Constitution was adopted on January 26, 1950, and that day was recognized as Republic Day. Indian independence from the British Raj was achieved in 1947, although it wasn’t until January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into force and the nation was declared a republic.

India also observes Constitution Day on this day. The Constitution was adopted a year after the Constituent Assembly’s final session on November 26, 1949, which was its inaugural session on December 9, 1946. The Constitution’s Drafting Committee was led by Dr BR Ambedkar.

WHY IS REPUBLIC DAY CELEBRATED?

Republic Day honours the spirit of India’s independence! The Indian National Congress hailed the end of colonial authority on this day in 1930, declaring Purna Swaraj. Republic Day also marks the right of Indian citizens to elect a democratically-run government. To glorify the creation of the Indian Constitution, the nation observes it as a national holiday.

REPUBLIC DAY 2023 FESTIVITIES AND GRANDEUR

There is a lot of enthusiasm for Republic Day celebrations throughout the nation. The national flag will be raised by the President, followed by great military and cultural shows. The parade on January 26 will be attended by Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the president of Egypt. Women riding camels with the Border Security Force (BSF) will make their official debut on Republic Day 2023.

We wish our readers a very Happy Independence Day 2023!