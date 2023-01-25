Home

Republic Day 2023 Whatsapp Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, SMS and Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

On this proud and auspicious day, here are certain wishes, messages, and motivational quotes that you can share with your dear ones and show your love to your motherland.

Every year on January 26th, India celebrates Republic Day. On this day, the Constitution of India came into effect in year 1950. Though the Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent assembly back on November 26, 1949, January 26 was chosen as Republic Day to commemorate the Declaration of India’s Independence (Purna Swaraj) in 1929 by the Indian National Congress.

The whole country celebrates Republic Day with full enthusiasm especially in Rajpath, New Delhi. Every year, India invites a foreign head of government to be the state guest of honour. Beating retreat and ceremonious parades are held in the national capital, with participation from the country’s air force, navy, and army. We showcase the rich culture and heritage through various cultural programs and patriotic events.

Republic Day 2023 Latest Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, SMS And Whatsapp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones:

1. A thousand salutes to the great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous. Wish you a very Happy Republic Day

2. Wisdom comes not from age, but from education and learning. Happy Republic Day!

3. “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever Freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you”~ BR Ambedkar

4. As we march out in the spirit of brotherhood and nationhood, let us not forget to defend the colors of our flag with all we have. Happy Republic Day!

4. The flowing rivers, green terrains, skyscraper Mountains, deep hills all are singing today, Happy Republic Day!

5. ”Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian.” ~ Sardar Patel

6.“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved” ~ BR Ambedkar

7. The people who own the country ought to govern it. Happy Republic Day!!!

8. This Republic Day let’s take a pledge to protect constitutional rights and unity of our great nation. Happy Republic Day!

9. Happy Republic Day!!! Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of an ever-shining India.