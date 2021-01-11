Road Safety Week is observed from January 11th to January 17th every year. It aims at making the roads and streets in India safer. During this week-long yearly campaign, the government spreads awareness about how to drive safely in order to avoid accidents and injuries. The event promotes work that everyone can do to stop the prevalence of needless deaths every day. This year, we are celebrating 32nd Road Safety Week and its theme is “Safe yourself to save your family”. Also Read - Road Safety World Series in Mumbai Called Off Due to Coronavirus

How do we Celebrate Road Safety Week?

During this one week-long event, police forces working for street safety make people aware of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 and Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill of 2019. It is done by conducting various seminars, workshops, events, and meetings. Pamphlets and banners are used to spread awareness about traffic rules and regulations set by the government. People are also given information about the emergency contact number through hand-outs and pamphlets so that they can save the lives of those in need.

History Behind Road Safety Week

Road Safety Week is a campaign initiated by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. It was important keeping in mind the increasing prevalence of deaths owing to road accidents. According to a report of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, India, the number of people who died due to car crashes in 2016 was 1.50 lakh whereas the number reduced to 1.47 lakh in 2017. The very next year in 2018, it increased to 1.49 lakh.

To improve road safety in Indian states, the central government initiated Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill in 2019. Several recommendations by the Group of Transport Ministers of State were considered. Some of the significant ones among them are increasing the fines for rule-breakers, extending the period of driving license renewals, increasing minimum compensation for death owing to accidents, etc.