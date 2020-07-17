India is a country that is very diverse both in its natural surroundings and its people, and with so much diversity there are also many religions. There are four religions that originated from India, and they are Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, and Sikhism. Each and every one of them have their own beliefs and holy days, which are marked on various days of the year with prayers and fasting. Vrat, which means to fast, features prominently in most of their rituals, and today, July 17, is the day when the Rohini Vrat is observed. Also Read - Hariyali Teej 2020 Date And Time: What is The Significance of This Day Among Hindu Women

The Rohini vrat occurs once every 27 days, and it is an important day for the Jain community. It is observed by women who want a long, fulfilling life for their husbands, and it begins when the Rohini Nakshatra rises in the sky after sunrise. The fasting comes to an end with the rising of the Mrigashirsha Nakshatra, and it is believed that any devotee who observes this vrat will be free from all kinds of sorrows and poverty in their lives. And as per the Hindu and Jain calendar, Rohini is one of the twenty-seven Nakshatras.

How The Vrat is Observed:

According to drikpanchang.com, the Rohini vrat is usually observed for three, five or seven years continuously, though fasting for five years and five months is advocated, and it should be finished with Udyapana. On the day of Rohini vrat, women wake up early and take a bath before they set up an idol or photograph of Jain god Vasupujya.

Next, an elaborate puja is performed with the idol being given a bath with holy water and then being offered prasad. At the end of the puja, the women begin the fasting process which lasts till the rising of Mrigashirsha Nakshatra.

What is The Purpose of Rohini Vrat:

It is said that when observing the Rohini vrat, devotees are accorded prosperity, happiness, peace in the family and long life for the husband. Those who pray to Rohini on this day are protected from poverty, sorrows and any kind of trouble that might disturb the peace. In Jain households especially it is believed that if women observe this vrat wholeheartedly, then peace and tranquility will prevail.