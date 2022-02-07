Rose Day which kickstarts Valentine’s Week is upon us and every year it is celebrated on February 7. The week starts with Rose Day and ends with Valentine’s day which is celebrated on February 14. Valentine’s day which is also known as Feast of St Valentine or St valentine’s day is the day of love and romance and there’s a lot of frenzy about the same. In some countries, it is even considered a holiday. During this time of the year love fills in the air and many couples start making preparation for the celebrations of V Day. While there are many who believe that they do not need one day to celebrate their love, nevertheless, there are many who look forward to this occasion and spend quality time with their loved one.Also Read - Bookmark These Easy Grooming Tips For Valentine's Day by Shahnaz Husain

Here’s the list of special messages, wishes and quotes that you can send to your loved ones: Also Read - Express Your Love With This Artificial Intelligence Platform!