Rose Day which kickstarts Valentine’s Week is upon us and every year it is celebrated on February 7. The week starts with Rose Day and ends with Valentine’s day which is celebrated on February 14. Valentine’s day which is also known as Feast of St Valentine or St valentine’s day is the day of love and romance and there’s a lot of frenzy about the same. In some countries, it is even considered a holiday. During this time of the year love fills in the air and many couples start making preparation for the celebrations of V Day. While there are many who believe that they do not need one day to celebrate their love, nevertheless, there are many who look forward to this occasion and spend quality time with their loved one.Also Read - Bookmark These Easy Grooming Tips For Valentine's Day by Shahnaz Husain
- My rose is red, your eyes are blue, you love me, and I love u. Happy valentine’s day. Joyful Rose Day!
- Every bird cannot dance but peacock do it, every friend cannot reach my heart but you did it. Every Flower cannot express love but roses do it.
- When love first came to earth, the spring spread rose-beds to receive him. Send these roses to your friends and say a soft and tender rose for you showing my love is really true in my life you are a special part. I send this rose deep from my heart.
- Sweeter than the candies lovelier than the red roses more huggable than soft toys that’s what you’re here’s wishing you a Rose Day that’s as special as you are.
- I asked God for a rose and He gave me a garden, I ask God for a drop of water and He gave me an ocean, I asked God for an angel and He gave me you! Happy rose day!
- Love can be expressed in many ways. One way I know is to send it across the distance to the person who is reading this. Happy Rose Day!
- 24hrs make a lovely day, 7 days make a lovely week, 52 weeks make a lovely year & knowing a person like me will make your life lovely. Have a lovely Rose Day!
- Be as regular as a clock. Be as soft as a flower. Be as strong as rock. Be as nice as me! I know it is difficult but just keep trying. Be fresh as rose. Happy Rose Day.
- If I have a bunch of roses, I will insert a plastic rose in it and give it to you & say “Our Friendship continues till the last rose dries.”
There is no feeling more comforting and consoling than knowing you are right next to the one you love. Happy Rose Day Dear!
- My eyes are blind without your eyes. See, just like a rose without colour, so always be in my life. HAPPY ROSE DAY!